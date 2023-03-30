Mudumalai National Park’s online searches rise after ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win

Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu, where the Oscars award winner The Elephant Whisperers was shot, has become quite popular, as per Google search data. The online searches for the wildlife sanctuary rose by 246 percent worldwide after the documentary short film bagged an award at the 95th Academy Awards held earlier this month.

Located in Nilgiri district, the park shares its boundary with Karnataka and Kerala and is spread over 321 square-kilometre. It is home to several endangered and vulnerable species, including the Bengal tiger and Indian elephant.

The Elephant Whisperers Oscar win catapults global searches for Mudumalai National Park

The online search data was analysed by Celeb Tattler, which also revealed that the Kartiki Gonsalves directorial saw a meteoric 8,164 percent increase in online searches across the globe post the win at the Oscars.

According to the press release shared with Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, the searches for the park are at a five-year high because of an increased interest in the filming location of the documentary.

Talking about the findings, a spokesperson for Celeb Tattler said, “Its (The Elephant Whisperers) success demonstrates the impact award shows have on a movie, extending its life far beyond its initial release after history as the first Indian-produced movie to win an Oscar.”

Over the years, films have proved to have catapulted destinations to fame, boosting travel and bringing in fans from across the world. Probably the most notable of these places is Switzerland, which became so popular amongst tourists after Yash Chopra’s movies that a suite, a train and a lake are just some of the many things dedicated to the legendary filmmaker there.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.