Your European summer vacation is possible even without a Schengen Visa: Here’s how

Europe is a destination that many aspire to visit. However, recent news reports about the long wait time for appointments have got us looking for other options. But, what if we tell you that for some European countries, you don’t need a Schengen visa? Yes, you can get your dream Euro trip by visiting these beautiful non-Schengen countries.

From the UK, Republic of Ireland and Turkey to Bulgaria and Montenegro, here’s a full list of destinations you don’t need a Schengen visa for.

13 non-Schengen countries for your next vacation in Europe:

United Kingdom

You can witness the glory of the British Royal Family through their beautiful palaces like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, explore the magnificent Scottish Highlands and see where the ill-fated Titanic was built in the island nation.

The United Kingdom was once considered a part of the European Union (EU), however, a Schengen visa was never needed to enter the territory. Even before Brexit, travellers required a UK visa to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Entry granted: Multiple-entry standard visitor visa which is valid for up to 180 days.

Visa fee: GBP 100 (approx USD 124/INR 10,341.01)

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist Attractions:

England: Stonehenge, London Eye, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge, Hyde Park and Windsor Castle.



Northern Ireland: Giant’s Causeway, Titanic Belfast, The Dark Hedges, Marble Arch Caves and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.

Scotland: Loch Ness, Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile, Stirling Castle, Urquhart Castle, Isle of Skye, The Northern Highlands and Royal Yacht Britannia.



Wales: Conwy Castle, Gower Peninsula Beaches, Cardiff Castle, Eryri National Park and National Museum Cardiff.

Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland is a part of the UK and the Republic of Ireland is an independent nation. Famous for being one of the friendliest countries in Europe, the Republic of Ireland is right off the coast of England and Wales. Home to world-class beers and renowned writers like W.B. Yeats and Oscar Wilde, experiencing the Irish culture and lifestyle is something many have on their travel plans.

This non-Schengen European nation requires travellers to obtain an Irish visa to enter the country. However, a British-Irish visa scheme exists for Indians and Chinese where tourists with Irish short-stay visas can travel to the UK after visiting Ireland. The same goes for tourists with UK visitor visas, who can also travel to Ireland after visiting the UK. So you can cover two countries with a tourist visa from either the UK or Ireland.

Entry granted: Single-entry visa with maximum stay allowed for 90 days.

Visa fee: EUR 60 (approx. USD 64/INR 5,328.96)

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist attractions: Take a trip to Cliffs of Moher (Munster), Killarney National Park, The Rock Of Cashel, Guinness Storehouse (Dublin), Blarney Castle & Gardens, Powerscourt House & Gardens (Enniskerry), Jameson Distillery Bow St. (Dublin), Blarney Stone, Kilmainham Gaol (Dublin) and Kilkenny Castle.

Bulgaria

Why not live your dreams of a European Summer by travelling to one of the oldest countries in Europe? From the rugged peaks of the majestic Rila Mountains to the sun-kissed shores of the Black Sea, Bulgaria offers an abundance of experiences waiting to be discovered. This Balkan nation has great historical significance and influences from Greek, Slavic, Ottoman and Persian traditions.

Bulgaria is currently in the process of joining the Schengen Area, which means it is yet to garner the full status of a Schengen country. Therefore, while you can travel to Bulgaria on a Schengen visa, it is optional for you to have one to enter the country. Passports with Bulgarian visas can also enter Romania, Cyprus and Croatia.

Entry granted with Bulgaria’s tourist visa: Can be issued for single, double or multiple entries with a maximum stay of 90 days in a 180-day period.

Visa fee: USD 95/INR 7,831.66

Entry granted with Schengen visa: Single, double or multiple entry entries as mentioned on the Schengen visa also applicable for Bulgaria; with a maximum of 90 days stay in a window of 180 days.

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist attractions: Rila National Park (Rila Mountains), Tsarevets Fortress (Veliko Tarnovo), St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral (Sofia), Ancient Theatre of Philippopolis (Plovdiv), Pirin National Park (Blagoevgrad Province), Boyana Church (Sofia), Cape Kaliakra and Thracian Tomb of Sveshtari (Razgrad Province) should be on your itinerary.

Romania

Home to the fabled Dracula, the culture here is a unique blend of Eastern and Western influences, making it an exciting destination to add to your itinerary. It boasts stunning natural beauty, with the Carpathian Mountains running through its heart.

Romania is also in the process of becoming a Schengen member. Till it becomes one, travellers don’t need to acquire a Schengen visa but, they will need a Romanian e-visa to enter. The visa policy is similar to Bulgaria, as the country also grants entry to travellers with a Schengen visa. Just like the Bulgarian visa can be used to enter Romania, the Romanian visa can also be used to enter Bulgaria.

Entry granted with Romania’s tourist visa: A maximum stay permitted for up to 90 days within a six-month duration which is counted from the date of entry.

Visa fee: EUR 80 (approx. USD 85)

Entry granted with Schengen visa: Holders of a valid Schengen visa can stay in Romania for 90 days during a six-month duration.

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist attractions: Bran Castle (famously known as Dracula’s castle), Peleș Castle (Sinaia), Castelul Corvinilor (Hunedoara), Romanian Athenaeum (Bucharest), Salina Turda, Sarmizegetusa Regia (Costești), The Sphinx and Babele (Bucegi Mountains), The Painted Monasteries of Bucovina, Palace of Culture (Iași), Transalpina (Parâng Mountains) and the Red Ravine (Alba County) should be surely visited.

Serbia

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic’s home, Serbia is a landlocked country in Southeastern and Central Europe. The majestic Balkan Mountains and the picturesque Danube River valleys offer endless opportunities to embrace and appreciate the beauty of the outdoors.

Serbia is a European Union nation that is not under the Schengen Area. However, before 2023, Serbia was the one European country where Indians could travel visa-free. But rules changed, making it necessary for Indians to have a valid Serbian visa. A special visa exemption is in place, where travellers with a valid visa from the UK, US or Schengen member states can enter Serbia visa-free.

Entry granted with Serbia’s tourist visa: Single entry visa allows tourists to spend a maximum of 90 consecutive days over a period of six months. However, in the case of a multiple-entry visa, the validity is extended up to a year.

Visa fee: EUR 60 (approx. USD 64/INR 5,329.42)

Entry granted via visa exemption: Travellers can stay for a maximum of 90 days within a period of 180 days and till the validity of the Schengen, UK and US visa.

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist attractions: Make sure to visit the Belgrade Fortress, Saint Sava Temple(Belgrade), Studenica Monastery (Brezova), Golubac Fortress, Nikola Tesla Museum (Belgrade), Skull Tower (Niš), Djerdap National Park, Kopaonik National Park and Devil’s Town (Radan Mountain).

Montenegro

Another Balkan nation on the list, Montenegro is an underrated European destination with pristine beaches like Sveti Stefan and Murići, as well as, rugged mountains like Zla Kolata. Also known as Crna Gora, the name loosely translate to ‘black mountain’, inspired by the magnificent Mount Lovcen.

Even Montenegro is not a Schengen member state. You need a tourist visa from Montenegro’s government to enter the country. If any passport has a valid visa from the US, UK, Australia, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ireland, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or Schengen member states, then they can visit visa-free.

Entry granted with Montenegro’s tourist visa: Could be issued for one, two or multiple entries, but the maximum stay allowed is 90 days which can be spread over one long stay or consecutive stays over a period of 180 days.OgrađenOgrađenicaica

Visa fee: EUR 80 (approx. USD 85/INR 7,106.80)

Entry granted via visa exemption: Multiple entries with a maximum stay of 30 days or not longer than the expiry of the visa if it is valid for less than 30 days.

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist attractions: Durmitor National Park (Dinaric Alps), Ostrog Monastery (Dabojevići), Njegos Mausoleum (Mount Lovćen), Lake Skadar National Park, Black Lake (Žabljak ), Tara River Canyon (Ograđenica), Lipa Cave (Dobrsko selo) and Mount Lovcen are must-visit destinations.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Located in Southeastern Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s rich culture is an amalgamation of Ottoman and Austo-Hungarian histories and Slavic influences. From majestic waterfalls cascading into jade-green lakes to lush rolling hills and historic cities filled with Bosnian traditions, Bosnia and Herzegovina has much to explore.

In 2022, Bosnia and Herzegovina became a part of the European Union, but it is still not a part of the Schengen Area. Their visa policy is similar to Schengen; however, you don’t need a Schengen visa. A visa from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassy is required to visit the nation. Passports with a multi-entry Schengen visa or US visa can enjoy visa-free travel to the country.

Entry granted with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tourist visa: Can be single or multiple-entry but the visitor can stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days in a 180-day period.

Visa fee: INR 5,400 (approx USD 66)

Entry granted via visa exemption: Multiple entry visa and the traveller can stay in the country for a total of 90 days, with continuous stay for only 30 days, in a 180-day period.

More details of the visa are here.

Tourist attractions: Stari Most (Mostar), Kravica Waterfall (Studenci ), Sarajevo City Hall, Una National Park (Bihać ), Vrelo Bosne (Sarajevo), Sarajevo Tunnel, Mehmed Paša Sokolović Bridge (Višegrad), Gallery 11/07/95 (Sarajevo), Hercegovačka Gračanica (Trebinje) and Apparition Hill (Bijakovići) are the main tourist attractions.

Republic of Cyprus

Famous for being the birthplace of the Greek Goddess of love, Aphrodite, Cyprus is an island nation with dramatic landscapes, pristine waters and the famous Golden Beach. The natural beauty and the Turkish-Greek-inspired culture make this non Schengen country a thrilling destination to explore.

Cyprus is also part of the EU and you can easily travel here with a tourist visa from the government of the Republic of Cyprus. If you have a multi-entry Schengen visa, you can also enter Cyprus visa-free.

Entry granted with Cyprus’ tourist visa: Single entry for a maximum of 90 days in a period of 180 days.

Visa fee: EUR 80 (USD 85/INR 7,106.80)

Entry granted via visa exemption: With a valid Schengen, Bulgarian, Romanian or Croatian visa, travellers can stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days in a window of 180 days.

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist attractions: Agios Georgios, Tombs of the Kings (Chloraka), Church of Saint Lazarus (Larnaca), Petra tou Romiou (Aphrodite’s Rock), Cape Greco ( Ayia Napa), Nissi Beach ( Ayia Napa), Kykkos Monastery (Troodoos), Kato Paphos Archaeological Park, Mount Olympus (Troodoos), Kolossi Castle, Ancient Kourion (Episkopi) and House of Dionysus (Paphos) should be on your itinerary.

Turkey

Famous for its cuisine, mosques and hammams, this non Schengen country is one of the most scenic ones on the list. This transcontinental nation is at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, making the country’s culture, traditions and architecture a unique blend of the two.

Turkey requires an e-visa for travellers to enter the country, which can be procured online from almost anywhere. Passports with valid visas from Schengen members, the US, the UK, and Ireland must also get an e-visa from the official website.

Entry granted: Single entry visa with permission to stay for 30 days and visa validity is for 180 days.

Visa fee: USD 43/INR 3,545.37

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist attractions: When in Turkey, spend your time exploring Hagia Sophia (Istanbul), The Blue Mosque (Istanbul), Topkapi Palace Museum (Istanbul), Grand Bazaar (Istanbul), Basilica Cistern (Istanbul), Mount Nemrut, Galata Tower (Istanbul), Dolmabahçe Palace (Istanbul), Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia, Troy (Hisarlik), Gobekli Tepe (Örencik), Lycian Rock Tombs (Fethiye), Hippodrome of Constantinople (Istanbul) and Anıtkabir (Ankara).

Belarus

Blessed with lush greenery and rich cultural heritage, Belarus is a landlocked nation tucked away in Eastern Europe. You can experience a unique blend of Soviet-era architecture and picturesque countryside on your vacation to this European country.

Belarus without a Schengen visa is possible, but, you will need a valid visa issued by the country. There is a special policy in place for Indians that allows them to stay here visa-free. However, entry and exit from the country can only happen via Minsk National Airport, and travellers should have a valid Indian passport, a multiple entry visa from an EU or Schengen member state, medical insurance, proof of funds and departure flight tickets.

Entry granted with Belarus’ tourist visa: Can be single-entry, double-entry or multiple-entry and the validity is for 90 days.

Visa fee: USD 100/INR 8,245.82

Entry granted via visa exemption: Indians can stay here for a maximum of 30 days.

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist attractions: Mir Castle, Brest Fortress, National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre (Minsk), Lida Castle, Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park (Brest Region and Grodno Region), Gomel Palace, Khatyn Memorial Complex (Lahoysk District) and Nesvizh Radziwiłł Castle should be on your list.

Azerbaijan

Split between Europe and Asia, this non Schengen country is where you can experience the old-world charm with a modern twist. The eternal flames of Atesgah and the burning mountain (Yanar Dag) have led the nation to become famous as the ‘land of fire’. Set on the bay of the Caspian Sea with a backdrop of the Caucasus Mountains, the semi-desert landscape is filled with mud volcanoes and lush orchards.

Azerbaijan holds a visa regime with many countries, including India, that permits them to enter with an e-visa. One can apply from anywhere online.

Entry granted with visa: Single entry stay for a maximum of 30 days and the visa validity is for 90 days.

Visa fee: USD 25/INR 2,061.46

More details of the visa are here.

Major tourist destinations: Visit Icheri Sheher (Baku), Absheron National Park (near Baku), Garasu Volcano, Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape (Qobustan), Yanar Dagh (Absheron Peninsula), Ateshgah (Baku), Heydar Aliyev Centre (Baku), Palace of the Shirvanshahs (Baku), Baku City Circuit and Azerbaijan Carpet Museum (Baku).

Albania

Another non-Schengen European country, Albania has a treasure trove of mysteries for travellers to explore. It is known for its medieval castles like the Castle of Kruja, and Castle of Gjirokastra, exotic beaches like Dhërmi, Himara and Borsh, along with brilliant Ottoman-era architecture.

Albania has an e-visa that enables travellers to visit the country very easily. An exemption is also in place, allowing people to enter Albania visa-free if they have a valid and at least once used multi-entry visa from Schengen members, the UK or the US, or a 10-year residence permit from UAE.

Entry granted with Albania’s tourist visa: Can be issued with one, two or multiple entries; the maximum duration of stay allowed is 90 days in 180 days.

Visa fee: EUR 15 (approx. USD 16/INR 1,331.91)

Entry granted via visa exemption: A maximum of 90 days stay is allowed in a window of 180 days.

More details of the visa are here.

Tourist destinations: The Blue Eye (Sarande ), Rozafa Castle (Shkodër), Butrint Archaeological Park (Vlorë County), Grand Park of Tirana, Berat Castle, BUNK’ART (Tirana) and Llogara Pass (Ceraunian Mountains) is where you will find tourists spending t.

North Macedonia

This Southeast European and non-Schengen country has played a significant part in world history, making it an exciting destination for histrophiles to explore. From being the birthplace of the great humanitarian Mother Teresa to the home of Alexander the Great, North Macedonia has given many icons to the world. Also famous for its beauty, the secret to North Macedonia’s charm lies in its Balkan and Mediterranean influences.

A short-stay visa from the embassy of North Macedonia is required to enter the country. However, visa exemptions are also in place, allowing passport holders with valid visas from Schengen member states, EU member states, the US, UK or Canada to travel to North Macedonia visa-free.

Entry granted with North Macedonia’s tourist visa: A maximum of 15 days stay upon every entry as long as the total length of stay does not exceed 90 days in any 180 days.

Visa fee: EUR 60 (approx. USD 65/INR 5,328.08)

Entry granted via visa exemption: A maximum of 15 days upon every entry as long as the total length of stay does not exceed 90 days in any 180-day period on a Schengen visa. Visa-free travel with a US, UK and Canadian visa is a temporary rule applicable from 1 January – 31 December 2023. A maximum of 15 days stay is granted, and the duration as well as the validity of the visa should valid for five days beyond the intended stay.



More details of the visa are here.

Tourist attractions: Visit Mount Ljuboten (Šar Mountains), Mavrovo National Park, Old Bazaar (Bitola), Lake Ohrid, Church of Saint John the Theologian (Ohrid), Stone Bridge (Skopje), Canyon Matka, The Bay of Bones (Ohrid), Skopje Fortress, Galičica National and Pelister National Park (Bitola).

(All currency conversions were done at the time of writing the article.)

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.