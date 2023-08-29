In Pics: Goa’s Manohar International Airport (MOPA) is as swanky as it gets

If you’re looking to party it up in Goa, it’s no secret that North Goa is where it’s at. Albeit ‘touristy’ in more ways than one, North Goa is home to crowd favourite spots such as Calangute, Baga, Anjuna, Candolim, Vagator and Morjim Beach, an array of great restaurants, bars, shacks and more. With Goa’s newest airport, the Manohar International Airport, also known as MOPA, now fully functional and connecting flights to the northern side of the state, travelling to Goa got a whole lot easier.

The Goa International Airport in Dabolim was Goa’s sole commercial airport for the longest time, making it the only entry point into the state. However, with the Manohar International Airport (MOPA) now up and running, it certainly takes the edge off for those flying in and out of Goa. Not to mention that the new airport is swanky, complete with all the Goan elements that people love. From a fully equipped food court, shopping options, lounge area and even fun photo ops, MOPA has exactly what you need for a comfortable journey in and out of Goa. If you’re curious to know what the airport looks like and what you can expect, here’s a glimpse into the airport that makes sure your vacation starts as soon as you land.

Goa’s Manohar International Airport: In pictures