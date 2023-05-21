Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filming locations that are worth making a trip to England

Dearest gentle reader, Lady Whistledown is back in our lives and taking a trip down memory lane. Shonda Rhimes’ Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has a thought-provoking storyline summed up in six episodes, shot across England. We are looking back at the filming locations of this Bridgerton prequel.

The show details the journey of Charlotte, who was born into one of the royal families of Germany and eventually became the Queen of Great Britain at the age of 17 after marrying King Charles III who was 22 at that time. True to its character, this prequel also showcases grand carriages and Victorian outfits, along with some palatial backdrops.

From a worldly palace in England’s Oxfordshire to creating the Chapel Royal in one of Oxford University’s colleges, the Bridgerton story’s filming locations include many landmarks of England.

Before we get to the sites that feature prominently in the show, here’s a look at the ones that appear for a few moments but are equally beautiful. Dorney Court in Buckinghamshire is the Danbury estate; Ditton Manor in Slough made for the outdoors of the Mirow Castle (Queen Charlotte’s home in Germany); Wilton House represented some of St. James’ Palace and Mirow Castle’s interiors; Hackney Empire, London, is where the opera scenes of all three Bridgerton series were shot, and the Queen’s House in Greenwich portrayed the Royal College of Physicians where Dr John Monro was introduced.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filming locations to bookmark