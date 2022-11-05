Railway stations that have played a major role in some of the iconic Bollywood films

Whether it be the classic ‘Jaa Simran Jaa’ scene in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (DDLJ) or the havoc that is unleashed in Ratlam in Jab We Met, railway stations have been a part of some of the iconic scenes in Bollywood movies for decades now. Today, we take a look at some of the popular stations where movies have been shot.

Bollywood movies are probably the reason why so many of us dream of a dramatic, happy ending. Thanks to these movies, we believe in the power of love, romance and all that comes in between. It is these films that have also made us experience the natural and architectural beauty of India. From mountains to lakes, rivers and oceans, all landscapes have found a place in films, and so have ancient temples and forts.

Bollywood movies have also shown us how simplistic scenes shot in trains and at railway stations can be. These stories take you through emotions and nostalgia, all at once, and make you want to hop on a train and embark on a soul-searching journey.

So, if you are looking for some inspiration, check out these railway stations in India which have been featured in movies and make for an emotion-filled journey.

Railway stations and trains that have been featured in movies

Apta

Apta is one of the prettiest railway stations in India. The station overlooks the hills on one side, while the other side has a plain road. This is not all – the station is just a couple of hours away from Mumbai, making it an easy-to-approach, beautiful and serene location to shoot at. No wonder, then, that Apta has been featured in several Bollywood movies, including Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (the iconic Jaa Simran Jaa dialogue was shot here), Rang De Basanti and Khakhee.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Mumbai is heaven for those who want to witness some stunning Victorian architecture. The city, especially South Bombay, boasts of architectural marvels, quaint English-style bylanes and an old-world charm. Among them is the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The railway station is always bustling with travellers, whether those boarding the Mumbai Local or those hopping off after travelling through various states on overnight trains. Among the movies filmed here is Ra.One, and the station can also be seen in shows (Modern Love Mumbai), advertisements and photoshoots all the time.

Ratlam Junction

Who would have thought that a small city mostly visible on railway maps and popular for its sev (ratlami sev) would become so popular? That’s exactly what happened when one of the establishing scenes in Jab We Met was shot at Ratlam Junction. This is where Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) misses her train for the second time, and this is the starting point of the romance between her and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor). The scene may have been a few minutes, but it’s imbibed in the viewers’ minds ever since.

Kalyan Junction

Chennai Express follows its protagonists Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Meenamma (Deepika Padukone). The two meet on a train (romantic, isn’t it)? and fall in love. The sequence where they meet is shot at Kalyan Junction, and the story continues through their train journey and beyond. Oh and, it is an actual train you can board to reach Chennai from Mumbai, passing through some stunning locales!

Shimla Toy Train

Among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in North India, the Kalka-Shimla Railway is a popular route that is a must-visit for some stunning mountain views. The train journey has been featured in many movies, including Jab We Met and in the song Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai from the movie Dost. Board the train from Kalka and immerse yourself in the expansive landscapes, rugged Himalayas and a forest floor carpeted with leaves!

Darjeeling Toy Train and railway station

Darjeeling is a great place for movie shoots, given its strategic location, tea gardens and overall environment. The hill station has been the backdrop for movies such as Main Hoon Naa, Barfi and in the old-time classic song Mere Sapno Ki Rani from the movie Aradhna among several others. The Darjeeling toy train, along with the railway station, has been featured in Parineeta, and the scene in Main Hoon Na when SRK gets off the train on a platform covered in steam has been shot here. The railways are a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of mountain railways and make for one of the most scenic journeys in India.

Ooty train (Nilgiri Mountain Railway)

A piece on railways and railway stations in movies is incomplete without a mention of the Ooty train and station. The all-time classic, Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the movie Dil Se.., was picturised atop this train, and made lakhs of us want to experience the same journey as SRK did. The train, which runs through the mountains, takes one through several tunnels and sharp curves, making for a journey that is worth every minute of your time.

