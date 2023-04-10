Fancy a glamping experience in Uttarakhand? Head to Eco Glamp in Kanatal

Amidst the thick forests of Kaudia in Uttarakhand’s Kanatal, lies Eco Glamp, an eco-friendly and sustainable glamping retreat. It is around two hours from Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport and five hours from the railway station.

Eco Glamp in Kanatal has nine accommodation units in the form of geodesic domes and Himalayan safari tents. Sanjay Sharma, CEO and Founder, Organic Hideaways Pvt Ltd that operates Eco Glamp says he has plans to expand the property. “We will be increasing the overall domes to 17 and have already identified more locations to build these sustainable resorts. We plan to make similar retreats across the country and are seeking more partners to develop the concept further,” he says.

Location

Chamba – Mussoorie Rd, Jadipani, Sakalana Range, Uttarakhand 249145

Eco Glamp Kanatal Images

Rooms

There are nine luxury units including a Himalayan Safari Tent and a geodesic dome suite.

Facilities

The resort has a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Free private parking is available on site

Wi-Fi

Amenities

Towels

Bathtub or shower

Toilet

Free toiletries

Hairdryer

Outdoor furniture

Barbecue

Garden

Review of Eco Glamp, Kanatal

My stay was in the geodesic dome, which is fully insulated from the harsh cold weather. Surrounded by rhododendron, pine, and deodar trees, Eco Glamp offers stunning sunrise views over the Saklana Range. Each dome and tent is built on terraced slopes–the reception area and restaurant are on the lowest slope, the suite is on the highest. The Kaudia forest area behind the property is ideal for short treks, picnics, and forest bathing. The property is more than happy to arrange one for you.

Not to miss is the sunrise view from the geodesic dome. It is calm, serene, and a treat for the eyes. My day started with a hearty breakfast of eggs and pancakes. I also tried their chole and puri, which turned out be excellent. This was followed by a trek to the Kaudia forest, where a mossy clearing surrounded by pine trees became the perfect venue to meditate. There was nothing but the chirping of birds and buzzing of bees.

Lunch at Eco Glamp is made from local ingredients–there are dishes like amaranth roti, pahadi chicken curry, mix dal, pumpkin raita, and potato stir fried in black sesame. After a short nap, I headed to the Tehri Dam for some water sports. A speed boat that takes you around the dam for 30 minutes is the best way to see the region.

In the evening, Eco Glamp came alive with music and bonfire and good food. And accompanying all these were good conversations.

Surroundings and site visits

Kaudia forest behind the property is great for picnics, bird watching, nature photography, and hiking. A level walk of six kilometres will take you to dense forests. A half hour drive from the glamp is Surkanda Devi Temple, located 2,756 metres on the Shivalik mountain range. The temple is known for its architectural beauty and its location that offers a 360 degree view of the surrounding region along with the Himalayan mountains. Tehri Dam is located an hour from Eco Glamp. Hire a speed boat to explore the blue waters and the floating huts of the dam.

How to reach

The quickest way to reach is to fly to Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport. Eco Glamp Kanatal is a two-hour drive from here. You can also take the train to Dehradun and do the 5-hour drive.

Price

Prices for geodesic dome and Himalayan safari tent start from INR 16,999, including breakfast and dinner, for one night.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.