Sri Lanka’s tourism boost: Dual entry visa offered to visitors from India

Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration has introduced a dual entry visa on arrival for tourists from seven countries, including India, Russia, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia. It is important to note that the Sri Lankan visa’s validity will now be restricted to 30 days.

Sri Lanka’s dual entry facility follows a cabinet decision in October to provide free tourist visas to visitors from these seven countries. The objective is to rejuvenate the country’s tourism sector, which has experienced a downturn since 2019. The Sri Lanka visa initiative will remain active until March 31, 2024.

Twice the welcome: Sri Lanka’s dual visa and India’s tourism impact

Indian tourists, representing the largest inbound group for Sri Lanka, comprised nearly 26 percent of the total arrivals in October 2023, exceeding 28,000 visitors. Following closely, Russia recorded 10,000 visitors, while Britain accounted for just over 8,000 tourists.

India holds a significant position as one of the top contributors to tourist arrivals in Thailand and Malaysia as well. It is noteworthy that Indian passport holders currently benefit from six months of visa-free entry to Thailand, effective from November 10, 2023, until May 10, 2024. Similarly, starting December 1, 2023, Malaysia will offer a 30-day visa-free entry for Indian citizens.

With a rich history spanning over 2,000 years, Sri Lanka boasts numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites and historic monuments, attracting tourists from India. Its golden beaches and water sports also attract visitors from around the globe.

(Feature Image: Courtesy maramade/Shutterstock)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.