‘Pathaan’ shooting locations that are truly mesmerising in real life

If you’re an SRK fan, you too must be waiting with anticipation for his next release, Pathaan and while you wait, we’ve got a list of countries where the shooting of this action-drama took place. This will help elevate your 2023 travel plans a bit more.

We’re saying it. Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a comeback in movies, and fan or no fan, you’re bound to be excited. Pathaan, which releases on January 25, 2023, is the actor’s comeback as a main lead after more than four years (Zero came out in 2018, and after that SRK has done cameos in three movies in 2022).

His much-anticipated release, a drama, is complete with an amazing star cast (including Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, along with a cameo by Salman Khan) and some stunning locations. The movie has been shot across beautiful locations in Spain, the UAE, Mumbai, Turkey and France, to name a few. And if you’re a Bollywood buff who loves to travel, this might just be the perfect opportunity to book (or at least explore) your next international tour and travel to places SRK shot at.

Pathaan shooting locations that are simply mesmerising

Spain

Among the most magnificent shooting locations for Pathaan is Spain. One can see glimpses of serene locations in the country such as Mallorca and Cadiz and Jerez in the song Besharam Rang. This is not all – some of the action sequences have also been shot in these destinations. According to reports, this is the first movie to be shot in Mallorca, and its expensive, exquisite and luxe setting lends a beautiful flavour to the movie.

The UAE

Dubai is one of the many international locations that feature in this action-drama, and you’ll be able to recognise spots here in several action sequences in the movie. This is not all – Dubai is also the place where the Bollywood superstar owns a home, and is a very popular name there. So, if the film makes you want to visit this Dubai, be sure to head to spots such as Palm Jumeirah, Mall of Emirates and Burj Khalifa.

India

Several sequences of Pathaan have been shot on lavish sets in the City of Dreams, aka Mumbai. Yash Raj Studios, the production house, has been the place for several scenes in the movie. And if you plan on visiting the city, there are many magnificent spots for you to discover which have been featured in movies and otherwise. Some of them are Marine Drive, CSMT station, Fort, Gateway of India and Prithvi Theatre – however, the list is endless.

Russia and Siberia

Russia is yet another beautiful country, with some of the best natural and architectural marvels. The country is one of the many places that has been in the SRK-starrer, and has also been a popular nation to visit for long – until the war with Ukraine happened. However, if you do want to plan a trip here in the future, be sure to visit St Petersburg, explore Russia’s snow-covered wonders. Some portions of Pathaan have also been shot in Siberia, a beautiful region with lakes, rivers, mountainsides and more, which deserves a spot on your travel bucket list.

Turkey

Turkey is probably among the most popular international destinations for travellers, given its beautiful streets and clear waters. To top it all off, the food and beverages you get here are delicious (you simply cannot miss Turkish Coffee). What’s more, Turkey comes with experiences such as being in two continents in the same country (Asia and Europe) and Turkish hammams which are quite popular. No wonder that some scenes of Pathaan were shot here!

France

France is one mesmerising country in Europe that should be on your must-visit list no matter what. And to add to the charm, the locales here have been featured in SRK’s next, giving it that touch of Victorian architecture and scenic beauty that makes the movie all the more special. If you plan on visiting this nation, be sure to enjoy its local wines and cheese, along with some delectable offerings from what’s one of the trickiest cuisines to master in the whole world.

Italy

Another enchanting nation where Pathaan has been shot at is Italy. Complete with scenic towns, beautiful countryside and crystal clear beaches, Italy is the place to be at. Add to that the delicious and subtly-flavoured Italian cuisine, and you have a winner on hand!

Afghanistan

Afghanistan is another nation where the SRK-starrer has been filmed. The action sequences in the movie feature the country, as well as some other important scenes in the movie. The country has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, given its landscape and culture, but at the moment, many nations advise their citizens against visiting given the political unrest and conflict there.

