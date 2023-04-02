Spectacular locations where ‘The Night Manager’ was filmed

Adapted by Sridhar Raghavan, the Indian version of David Farr’s renowned series – The Night Manager made audiences stay glued to Disney + Hotstar the day its first four episodes were released. Although the hair-raising plot, the dream cast and the subtle cinematography left no chance to charm the viewers, the eye-catching sites and scenes drew everyone’s attention equally. So, let’s have a look at some of these startling shooting locations of The Night Manager.

Season 1 of the crime-thriller premiered on Disney + Hotstar on February 17, 2023, and made sure to hold the excitement of the viewers as it did not end the story there. The gripping plot, starring Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and other prominent actors starts in Bangladesh’s Dhaka, then touches Delhi, followed by Shimla, and lastly Sri Lanka. Each of these locations has played stunning roles in detailing the entire web series. Reportedly, there is more that awaits in Season 2, which will expectedly release around June, this year.

Remarkable locations where The Night Manager was shot

Delhi

Delhi is one of the many regional locations spotlighted in this page-turner series. A few of the iconic landmarks like the India Gate and the Parliament House will prominently make the viewers identify the capital. This isn’t the first time that Delhi hosted exemplary movies and series with its fabulous locations. Especially, locations like Hauz Khas Social, Chandni Chowk, and Hanuman Mandir can be easily guessed given the number of times these were featured in various daily soaps and Bollywood films.

Famous attractions: India Gate, Humayun’s Tomb, Hauz Khas, Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Akshardham temple, Lotus temple, Waste to Wonder park, Jantar Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Sarojini Nagar market, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Paranthe Wali Gali, Connaught Place, Kingdom of Dreams, Lodhi Gardens, Rat Ghat, Khan market, Angrasen ki Baoli, and Garden of Five Senses.

Famous delicacies to try: Chur Chur Naan, Pav Bhaji, Chole Bhature, Chicken Haleem Biryani, Overloaded Chicken Burger, Halwa Paratha, Chole Kulche, Bhalla Papdi, Bhelpuri, Golmaal Dosa, Crunchy Springs Rolls, Kulcha Omelette, Gravy Momos, Bread Pakora, and Chaat.

How to reach

By air: Indira Gandhi International Airport is 11.4 km away and from there it takes around 24 minutes by road.

Best time to visit: October to March

Shimla

The plot twist of The Night Manager has been shot in Shimla and the major highlighted location was the ravishing Wildflower resort, amidst the dense greenery and snowcapped mountains. This is where Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) makes his introductory appearance. The land of the hills is not only a favoured destination for tourists worldwide but also for movie makers, given blockbusters like Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and Black among others that were shot there. The hill station is filled with postcard-worthy locations to create moments at.

Famous attractions: Kufri, Chail, The Ridge of Shimla, Mall road, Christ church, Himalayan Bird Park, Jakhoo Hill, Kali Bari temple, Summer Hill, Kuthar Fort, Johnnie’s wax museum, Shimla State Museum, Shaily peak, Water Catchment Wildlife Sanctuary, Lakkar Bazaar, Gurudwara Sahib, Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex, Gorton Castle, Army Heritage Museum, Rani Jhansi Park, Shimla Reserve Forest Sanctuary, and Jakhu Ropeway.

Famous delicacies to try: Chicken Anardana, Mash Daal, Chha Gosht, Babru, Thukpa, Sidu, Dhaam, Madra, and Momos.

How to reach

By air: Chandigarh Airport is 123.5 km away and from there it takes around 3 hours and 27 minutes to reach the city centre by road.

Best time to visit: March to June

Sri Lanka

As the story slowly takes us towards an intriguing direction, we are introduced to the striking Sri Lankan abode of the show’s antagonist Shailendra – played by Anil Kapoor. The panoramic home is the lately remodelled Jetwing Saman Villas in Bentota. The quaint fishing village of Aruwella, along the western coast of the island, is the location of most of the end part of season 1. Ahangama and Galle are the two additional locations where the shots were taken in Sri Lanka.

Famous attractions: Pinnewala Elephant Orphanage, Yala National Park, Sygiria, Arugam Bay, Sinharaja Forest Reserve, Trincomalee, Horton Plains National Park, World’s End Nuwara Eliya, Galle Face Green, St Anthony’s Church, Bentota Beach, International Buddhist Museum, Mahiyanganaya Sorabora Lake, Ruwanwelisaya, Polonnaruwa Sacred city, and Anuradhapura.

Famous delicacies to try: Wood apple, Pol Sambol, Gotu Kola Sambol, Kiribath with Lunu Miris, Wambatu Moju, Polos, Hoppers, Lamprais, Parippu, Kukul Mas curry, Kottu, and Fish Ambul Thiyal.

How to reach

By air: Bandarakane International Airport is 35 km away and from there it takes around 22 minutes by road to reach the city centre.

Best time to visit: December to mid-April

