Bookmark the ultimate travel guide with 10 things to do in Goa

Everyone’s favourite travel destination, Goa has climbed up the travel radar in the last few years and how! Whatever the kind of traveller you are, Goa has something for everyone. This list of things to do in Goa that we have curated is proof!

Whether you are seeking some peace and tranquillity, or a night of unending partying and pub hopping, or some adventure sports, cheap shopping destinations, or the best seafood – Goa is a haven, with countless beaches and inherent natural beauty that will put even postcards to shame. If Goa’s next on your travel list, you have stumbled upon this article at just the right time. With a comprehensive list of places to visit in Goa, this is your ultimate Goa guide. Bookmark it!

Best things to do in Goa

Go beach hopping

This one’s a no-brainer, right? There are plenty of beaches to explore across North and South Goa. Sunbathe, walk around, or just chill at the shacks – these beaches are perfect.

Best beaches in North Goa

Baga Beach

Anjuna Beach

Calangute Beach

Candolim Beach

Arambol Beach

Sinquerim Beach

Vagator Beach

Best beaches in South Goa

Palolem Beach

Agonda Beach

Colva Beach

Benaulim Beach

Butterfly Beach

Water sports in Goa

If you want to take part in the numerous water sports, Baga beach is one of the most loved spots. From bumper rides and jet skis, to boat rides and banana rides, there’s so much to do at the beaches of Goa. Of course, these sports are done under the supervision of professionals, so you need not worry about your safety.

Scuba diving at Grand Island

A top spot for exploring life underwater, Grand Island often finds itself on the list of places to visit in Goa amongst adventure junkies. This is an absolutely unmissable activity, taking you on a trip to get acquainted with the turtles, reefs, exotic plants, fishes, and a lot more under the vast ocean. Don’t worry, your PADI instructor will brief you about the dos and don’ts.

The breathtaking beauty of Dudhsagar Falls

Named because of its milky white hue, Dudhsagar is a majestic waterfall that crashes against the ground from a height of 1,017 feet. This four-tiered waterfall is one of the tallest in India, located about 60 kilometres away from Panaji. You can trek to this waterfall, and it’s actually one of the most loved treks among adventure seekers.

Get on a Mandovi river cruise

Going on a cruise at Mandovi river is an offbeat, yet an unmissable experience when in Goa. Filled with lush green mangroves on both sides of the river, this cruise is for the nature-lovers. Disconnect from your phone and soak in the moment, with the cool breeze hitting your face and the birds chirping all around.

Visit the night market at Arpora

If you are visiting Goa, you cannot go back empty-handed, that’s given. If you thought you’ve seen it all at the day markets across Goa, wait till you visit the night market at Arpora. This place is a must visit in Goa and is spread across three sections. First is the lower field, which has local products from all over the country. Next is the middle part which is the centre stage, whereas the upper zone comprises of designer shops and boutiques. Third is the market which consists of local handicrafts, dresses, accessories, trinkets, shoes, local food, and raw ingredients galore.

Do paragliding in Anjuna

One of the most popular beaches in North Goa, Anjuna is a well-known paragliding destination. Controlled and supervised by experts, paragliding in Goa is extremely safe. Offering a bird’s eye view of Goa’s mystical landscapes, paragliding is one of the most in-demand activities among tourists in Goa.

Take a hot air balloon ride

Like we said, there is no dearth of exciting things in Goa. Hot air balloon ride is next on the list. Where? Assolda village in South Goa. The hot air balloon ride will take you 900 feet above ground, taking you over sea cliffs and the beautiful landscape of Goa. The ride starts at a football ground after a brief introductory sessions, where the guide walks you through the rules and safety instructions.

Go dolphin watching

Take a dolphin tour and say hello to the friendly sea mammals. Candolim beach is famous for the dolphin tours it conducts, where you get on a cruise to reach the popular spots for dolphin spotting in the middle of the sea. It is open for people of all age groups, and evening is the best time to go on this tour.

Explore the many forts of Goa

The other thing Goa is most famous for is its forts. While Dil Chahta Hai boosted tourism for Chapora Fort, there are several other forts you can explore. Fort Aguada, Reis Magos Fort, and Corjuem Fort, along with Chapora are the places to visit in North Goa, whereas Cabo de Rama Fort and Mormugao Fort are the forts in South Goa.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock