International destinations to travel to in 2023 as per your zodiac sign

Taking a peek into the future and assessing what our destiny holds can be done rather easily these days. However, we naturally gravitate towards building a scientific temper. One would assume that all our major life decisions are based on logic. Despite these aspects, there awaits a realm governed by nature which remains quite mysterious. This is where astrology comes in. But did you know zodiac signs are said to affect your travel plans too? Let’s explore the places to travel in 2023, as per the zodiac signs and horoscope, and understand how these two factors are interrelated.
The universe, in majestically different ways, never fails to show how minuscule we are in the larger scheme of things. While we have the wisdom of our past civilisations, several aspects of us are yet to be explored by mankind. This awareness pushes us to look into the spiritual aspect of our time on the planet. Therefore, many of us swear by the concept of the 12 zodiac signs governing our lives.
While some might find astrology obtuse or even far-fetched, this is a belief which has been in the practice for millions of years now. We generally turn to astrology when we need answers pertaining to prosperity, vitality, health, love and travel. Every new place has new energy, which affects you positively or negatively.
How does the zodiac impact your travel plans?
Did you know that there is a whole study dedicated to the astrology of travel? This is called astrocartography. In the 1970s, astrologer Jim Lewis formulated this theory which highlights the astrological significance a location can have on a person. It maps out how your entire profile can change if you move to a different place. This is also known as location astrology, and the concept is pretty self-explanatory. Following this can bring about a major change in how you perceive life itself, it is believed.
Relocating to a completely different place may seem extreme, but astrologers have studied individual birth charts and observed that the change in place can impact the fortunes of a person. The latitudinal and longitudinal shift of location can benefit a person, going by their sun sign, rising sign or ascendant.
However, relocating may not be a feasible option for many, but one can surely explore a new destination for a holiday and can come back refreshed to tackle routine life with vigour. Travelling according to your zodiac can be a rejuvenating, spiritual experience and can help you unwind holistically. See your energy shift as you open up to new experiences and go into a self-reflective mode, which will bring you a lot of peace and clarity.
Cautionary warning…
It is important to understand that despite the best possible adjustments made according to astrology, one still needs to make an effort to set goals and diligently work towards them. A change in place might not solve all your problems, but one can look at this practice in a fun way and use it as an opportunity to fulfil your cravings for wanderlust. Know more about your travel horoscope in 2023.
12 Zodiac signs and the places to travel to in 2023 as per your horoscope
Fiery, experimental and impulsive, Aries is always game to push the limit when it comes to exploring new places. Places like Bangkok, Thailand, can pique their adventurous spirit. There is a variety of activities — from hiking and chilling on beaches to visiting Buddhist temples that can interest this sign symbolised by the ram. This tropical destination also is a haven for foodies. Hot and happening in every sense, Bangkok can surely capture the imagination of this energetic sign.
Passionate and creative, the world is an oyster for a true-blue Aries. Be it a cold place, like Alaska, or an equatorial adventure, like Africa — they are almost up for everything.
(Image credit: Florian Wehde/Unsplash)
This earth sign is known for being rooted in the material world and, hence, loves all things fine. A Taurean would always look to be pampered royally and relax indulgently, soaking in the material beauty of the destination. A place like Florence in Italy or Paris in France has all this and more to offer to the connoisseurs of fine things.
This sign, which is symbolised by the bull, would genuinely appreciate a destination which has an amalgamation of rich history and culture that reflects in its food, art and architecture. Picture this: A luxurious suite in the lap of nature in the Caribbean or an extravagant holiday in a vineyard in Bordeaux is a Taurean’s idea of a perfect vacation.
(Image credit: Jonathan Korner/ Unsplash)
This air sign is a traveller at heart. Thanks to their curious streak, they love exploring new places and are interested in looking beyond the obvious touristy things and delving deeper into the history and culture of the destination. The sign, symbolised by ‘the twins,’ is intelligent and fun-loving. They would love to visit all the art museums during the day and let their hair down at a pub at night.
London or Los Angeles is a perfect place for The Twins. This is because these destinations not only boast of rich heritage but also have busy streets with up-and-coming, trendy places to grab a bite, chill or simply soak in the vibe. They have a mixture of calmness and chaos, which perfectly encapsulates the duality of the Gemini.
(Image credit: Venti Views/Unsplash)
This water sign is ruled by emotions. They often retreat into a shell or wander off into a philosophical realm of their consciousness. And what better place for the Cancerians to visit than Athens, Greece? With ancient ruins and pristine beaches, the city of Athens is a melting pot of cultures and has retained its old-world charm. Hence, it is perfect for this sentimental and moody water sign symbolised by the crab.
(Image credit: Kylie Docherty/Unsplash)
This fire sign symbolised by the lion is all about unbridled abandon, mirth and generosity. They love to choose the best that is in terms of travel experience and hence, a great place for them to travel would be Paris! This romantic city can feed the Lion’s passionate soul with its beauty, style and culture.
The city’s museums, bistros, boutiques, wine bars and cobbled streets that lead to Basilique du Sacré-Cœur, Eiffel Tower, Centre Pompidou and other breathtaking sites are a perfect playground for the regal Leo.
(Image credit: Chris Karidis/Unsplash)
This earth sign is a perfectionist and loves to do all its research before landing at a destination. Impulsiveness is clearly not a strong suit of the meticulous and hardworking sign governed by the planet Mercury. Virgos would find Seoul, South Korea, fulfilling as it provides them with dazzling views of picturesque landscapes, and they can dive deeper into the rich history of the country.
Korean cuisine, with its simple yet perfect bites, will tickle their taste buds. Even the most practical of all signs, Virgo, will not be able to resist the Hallyu high.
(Image credit: Mathew Schwartz/Unsplash)
Balanced and seeking to be liked, they also crave to be where the action is. A bustling city like Tokyo, Japan, which has a rich history as well, would appeal to a Libran. A hip and happening city like this one might appeal to this air sign, as it has a perfect semblance of historic performing arts, snazzy technology, fashion-forward neighbourhoods and, of course, the awe-inspiring cherry blossoms.
(Image credit: Kotaro Maruyama/Unsplash)
An old and historic city like Meknes, Morocco, is sure to appeal to the deep and mysterious soul of a Scorpio. Imaginative, philosophical and sensitive, this water sign would love to travel to the quaint city of Meknes. Away from the usual hustle and bustle of tourists, this city of the Moroccan sultanate attracts an elusive Scorpio who will find pleasure meandering through the winding lanes and old palaces, and sampling its delicious cuisine.
(Image credit: Fabio Santaniello Bruun/Unsplash)
Curious, adaptable, ambitious and passionate, travelling is a stimulating experience for the Sagittarius. They seek adventure and excitement and, therefore, a place like the Gold Coast in Australia, which offers a plethora of experiences, is perfect for them. The sunshine, the ocean and the sand of this place match the vibrant mood of this fire sign. This sunny paradise will impress the free-spirited Sagittarius with its beaches, rain forests and local culinary scene.
(Image credit: Tania Richardson/Unsplash)
This sign is ruled by Saturn and is considered one of the most hardworking and ambitious of all the 12 zodiacs. After a year of hard work, when a Capricorn finally decides to take some time off, they want it to be worth it. Hence, a historic and culturally rich place like Prague, Czech Republic, is a perfect backdrop for this sign, which goes for something classic, comfortable and fun. Prague, with its historic, romantic and well-preserved squares and lanes, makes up for a perfect getaway for this sign represented by a sea horse.
(Image credit: Anthony Delanoix/ Unsplash)
It is easy to get fooled by their name, but Aquarius actually is an air sign. Progressive and forward-thinking, it is symbolised by a water bearer. Aquarians are into eco-tourism and love a dash of spontaneity during their vacation. Hence, Machu Picchu in Peru works great for them. History meets nature in this South American treasure trove. This air sign will love taking up historic hiking treks, pausing in between to admire the awe-inspiring views, embrace the wildlife and get lost in the ruins of the Inca civilisation.
(Image credit: Willian Jussten-de Vasconcellos/Unsplash)
This water sign is represented by two fishes swimming in opposite directions who love to get lost in fairy tales. Being near a water body soothes them more than anything else. A Piscean would love tranquillity and find joy in the magic of slow travel. Puerto Rico in the Caribbean is an excellent spot for a Pisces, as they would find solace in the sounds of the waves and love walking on sandy beaches while sampling slow-roasted pork and excellent seafood of the islands.
(Image credit: Wei Zang/Unsplash)
Hero Image: Courtesy rigel/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Matthew Waring/Unsplash
This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.