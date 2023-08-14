Allu Arjun’s travel diaries will make you want to pack your bags and leave, now

Allu Arjun is among the crème de la crème of actors in India. The South Indian superstar who, according to reports, is about to make his Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, is known for his record-smashing hits.

Not just famous for his acting and dancing skills (who can forget Butta Bomma?), the actor’s name is also counted among the most fashionable people in the country and that is not just evident in how he dresses but also his travel style.

We are talking trips around the world and private jet flying with his family while serving the best of travel wardrobe inspiration; Allu Arjun’s Instagram account is where you should head if you are looking for inspiration to plan your next trip.

Looking at Allu Arjun’s Instagram feed, it is evident that he enjoys photography and travelling with his family. The posts show him spending quality time with his wife and children in different places all across the world. The star often posts pictures of his two cute munchkins and wife, whom he loves calling cutie, during his vacations. There are also a few images captioned as “Postcard Shots” of locations such as London, Mumbai and Paris. The actor does love to travel in style and completely justifies the name “Stylish Star” given to him.

But that is not where the list of his accolades ends, he is also making cameos in the music industry. Allu Arjun was recently seen sharing the stage with world-renowned DJ Martin Garrix and he is also the only Indian celeb who featured in a music video with the K-pop girl group Tri.be and Armaan Malik. All of this is documented on his social media.

