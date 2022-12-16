Plan your vacay in 2023 based on your zodiac sign

We’re nearing the end of 2022, and there’s no better time than now to start planning your travels for the upcoming year. This year, turn to your zodiac to decide where to travel in India.
Making travel plans is always fun, which is why you’re probably reading this story smack in the middle of a work week (the best way to ward-off midweek blues, isn’t it?). The end of the year is almost here, and all those moments of 2022 – of love, loss and new beginnings – are almost past us. We wait with bated breath for the new year, and the promises it comes with.
Among the things we’re looking forward to this year is travelling a lot more than we did in 2022. This year, travel reopened both in India and internationally, but for the larger part of the year, travellers were sceptical to step out for too long. In 2023, as the pandemic recedes even further, we’re looking to explore new travel destinations in India and abroad and make new itineraries.
Astrology and the zodiac can be great ways to look for new experiences. Be it trying cuisines, picking outfit colours or next travel destinations, the sun and the moon have a lot to suggest in terms of knowledge and experiences. No wonder that astrology remains such a popular field of interest for those looking for a grasp on their love life, marriage, career and health! And we feel that turning to the zodiac to pick your next travel destination can be a super fun way to explore.
While we know that this may not be a 100 per cent accurate list, we do know that any destination you visit will come with its own set of amazement and experiences, and ticking them off your list based on how your stars are aligned is definitely something of interest. So, whether it be travel with your family, friends, partner or solo, we suggest that you check out these travel destinations in India based on your zodiac as you plan your short and long trips in 2023!
Where to travel in India in 2023 based on your zodiac
Born into the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are known for their bold personalities. Risk-takers, Aries are always up for an adventure, which is something that takes them to destinations less travelled, or places that boast of adventure. This is why, places high up in the Indian mountains, such as Spiti Valley, are ideal for them.
Enjoy activities such as trekking and hiking as you soak in the natural surroundings here. Travel by bike to ride through varying terrains, scale some of the highest passes in the world and immerse yourself in the calming presence of high-altitude lakes. This, combined with the clean, crisp air and biting cold, will be an experience of a lifetime, we promise!
Image Credit: Joel Johnson/Unsplash
Taureans are the more relaxed, determined sun sign. They love to plan their trips because they love peace and calm. Their ideal vacation is someplace they can relax at and unwind, and they definitely love the finer things in life. So, if your zodiac sign is Taurus, among the best places to travel for you will be Gokarna.
The beach town, located in Karnataka, is like Goa, but for those who want to be away from the bustle of the party capital. Gokarna has some stunning waters, which makes it ideal for a getaway as well as a workation. If you’re recently married, a trip here will bring you closer to your partner. And the overall vibe of the place is something that will fit your taste – refined, classy and luxe!
Image Credit: Raman Choudhary/Unsplash
You love spontaneity and are curious, which is why destinations that are a little off-beat will be what you favour more. You love to explore places and learn more, thanks to your curious nature. Your quest for learning will take you places, and what we suggest you explore in 2023 is Arunachal Pradesh.
The place, with its immense natural beauty, rich culture and heritage, as well as its many adventures will call you. Visit serene places such as Ziro or go on adventures in Tawang. Go birdwatching in the mountains here or simply spend time soaking in the natural beauty of the destination to satiate all your wanderlust.
Image Credit: Arindam Saha/Unsplash
Cancerians are loyal and intuitive by nature. They have a calming aura around them, and they love to chill. These traits and more will take you to the beaches, where you find immense calm. And yes, you’ll look to calm yourself and explore places around you. So, plan a trip to the Andamans, which we’re sure will be the trip of your lifetime!
Explore the many islands there, and go snorkelling to see the stunning coral reefs. Visit Cellular Jail, known as Kaala Paani in the past, to learn about the Indian freedom struggle. Oh, and be sure to travel at least one way via sea!
Image Credit: tatonomusic/Unsplash
Leos are royal, and they love to be the centre of attention. They are also extremely loyal and free-spirited and they are passionate about the things and the people they love. This is why heritage destinations where royalty ruled and lived are the destination for them. A destination we definitely recommend for you is Udaipur, but if you’ve already been there, do head to Agra and Jaipur.
In Udaipur, the City Palace will probably attract you the most. The royal courts, stays and grandeur will leave you in awe, and the stunning city and lake views will make you feel like you are on top of the world. The other destinations, such as Bagore Ki Haveli, its many ghats and luxurious hotels will make you feel right at home.
Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock
Virgos are logical and practical by nature, which makes them quite reliable as friends and well-wishers. Their travels, too, are equally planned, and they like to be prepared for all scenarios. At the same time, they don’t like when their plans divert too much. This is why Pushkar is a place they will enjoy to travel to in India.
Pushkar is a smaller city located about 30 minutes from Ajmer. The city is best known for its Brahma Temple, the only one in the world. It is also known for the Pushkar Fair, dedicated to camel. Visit here over a weekend, and the mix of heritage, culture and comfort will reach out to you.
Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock
If there’s one word to describe Librans, it is balanced. They are practical and logical, but equally emotional, too. This is why destinations that offer both calm and adventure are ideal for you. We suggest that you visit Munnar, known for its rich natural beauty.
Munnar is known for its tea gardens and plantations. The destination is a serene, calm place with comfortable luxuries, and will definitely call out to you. The place also has its share of natural beauty and adventurous elements which will help you balance your travels better.
Image: Courtesy of gaurav kumar/Unsplash
Scorpios are extremely emotional human beings. Those belonging to this sun sign are also quite misunderstood, since they don’t open up easily and can come across as off-putting. They are also quite wise, and they love to be in their comfort. So, we suggest that you visit Goa, to appease to your romantic, dynamic soul.
Goa comes complete with pristine beaches and luxe villas, both which will call out to you. The state is also one of culture, which will intrigue you as well. This is not all – Goa’s cuisine and life will bring you an immense sense of calm.
Image: Courtesy of Sarang Pande/Unsplash
Sagittarians are intellectual as humans. Their curious personality makes them inquisitive, and their quest for knowledge makes them want to know more about the places they visit. So, a destination such as Gulmarg, which has recently become a travel hotspot, will be one they should visit.
Gulmarg is a delight both in the winters and the summers. In winters, it is covered in a blanket of snow, and activities such as skiing and sledging will amp up the adventure quotient here. In summers, the place is filled with a calming green, complete with flowers and fragrant air.
Image Credit: Sumaid pal Singh Bakshi/Unsplash
Cappies are calm and collected, and quite patient by nature. They aren’t necessarily risk-takers, but they definitely work hard. And when it comes to travel, they look for destinations that are calming, peaceful and no-fuss. This is why, we suggest that you spend time in Lonavala.
The hill station, located mere hours away from Pune and Mumbai, is best known for its luxe villas, resorts and its fudge. The calming place comes complete with forts and waterfalls, and scenic roads that lead you to the destination. Lonavala is wonderful for a weekend trip if you want to unwind with a book, which your Cappie soul will love.
Aquarians are quite innovative in nature and are quite progressive. The sunsign is known for its creativity, too, and they do stay quite balanced. This is why a place they will enjoy visiting is Alleppey, the calm, stunning backwaters in Kerala.
Alleppey is known for its lush greenery and serene waters. Surrounded by clear skies and a tropical breeze, it makes for a great place to visit for those looking to reconnect with themselves. The place will bring you peace and adventure both, making you enjoy your stay to the fullest.
Image Credit: Abhishek prasad/Unsplash
The last of the zodiac, Pisces are quite sensitive and emotional people, making them great friends and even greater lovers. However, they do have a tendency to live in their dream world, and facing the reality can be tough on them. A travel destination in India that complements their empathetic personality is Coorg.
The hill station is filled with fragrant plantations, clear skies and misty peaks. Coorg, with its lush greenery, will transport you into a dreamland, which is what Pisceans crave. Nature is close to them, which is why walking around here will make you one with yourself, and ignite your romanticism and creativity.
Image Credit: Priyanka Neve/Unsplash
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Luca Bravo/Unsplash
