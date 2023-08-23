Cartoons to Tea: Enjoy a ride in these 10 uniquely-themed Japanese trains

Japan has revolutionised train travel with its iconic bullet trains. As one of the fastest trains in the world, they connect distant corners of Japan at an average speed of 500 km/h. But riding the train is not only about the destination; it is about the journey as well. And, it seems that the Japanese have mastered this art with their many themed trains. Japan’s railway system has introduced some of the most captivating and exciting trains imaginable, creating an experience that would make you reluctant to disembark.

From Pikachu and Thomas The Tank Engine-themed trains to the ones inspired by animals and desserts, these one-of-a-kind Japanese trains can manage to pique the interests of people of all ages.

Best trains in Japan for a unique experience on board

Thomas The Tank Engine

Inspired by the iconic British children’s animated show Thomas & Friends, this train was launched in 2014 and operated by Oigawa Railway. As the name suggests, the train’s engine looks exactly like Thomas, the cartoon, and the train is decked with decor from the show to make travellers feel like they were living in one of the episodes. The train runs a round trip from Shin-Kanaya Station to Ieyama Station on the Oigawa Main Line. They also host the event “Day Out With Thomas”, which features fellow engine characters Hiro, Percy and James on display at the Shin-Kanaya Station. Travellers can even ride on the Bertie bus from the show and tour Thomas’s Maintenance Factory.

Tickets: You can’t use JR Pass for this line. The tickets are exclusively sold on Lawson Ticket, a Japanese website with limited English support. The cost is JPY 3,400 (INR 1,936) per adult and JPY 1,710 (INR 973) per child.

More details are here.

The Pokémon with You Train

Relive the adventures of the world-famous anime Pokémon while enjoying a train ride in Japan’s Pokémon with You Train. Run by the East Japan Railway Company, this imaginative train offers an immersive experience with its themed ambience and services. In 2017, they brought in the now internet-famous Pikachu-themed train. Draped in the character’s signature yellow and brown, the train only has two cars which are adorned with Pikachu furnishing. The idea behind the train was to “bring smiles” after Tohoku was devastated by the earthquake and tsunami. It runs on the Ofunato line, between Ichinoseki and Kessnnuma and the one-way trip lasts about two hours.

Tickets: The tickets are not sold outside of Japan, and they go on sale a month prior to the travel date. The Japan Rail Pass (JR Pass) can be used to access this train but will require travellers to pay an additional charge. You can ride this for free with a JR East Pass (Tohoku Area), JR East-South Hokkaido Rail Pass and JR Tohoku-South Hokkaido Rail Pass.

More details are here.

Hello Kitty Shinkansen

Possibly the cutest bullet train in Japan, the Hello Kitty train was launched in 2018 by The West Japan Railway Company. It runs a Kodama service between Shin-Osaka and Hakata on the Sanyo Shinkansen line. The Kodama service means that the train will stop at every station on the line. Embodying the Kawaii character, the train represents the deepening connection between Shinkansen services and the western part of Japan. This bullet train has two types of cars, each adorned in Hello Kitty memorabilia that you may be familiar with or have never seen before. Overall, there are eight trains in service decked in different colours, like pink, orange, green, purple and blue.

Tickets: It is included in the JR-West Rail Pass. You can also purchase a ticket from JR-West Ticket Office or a Green Ticket Vending Machines.

More details are here.

Fruitea Fukushima

Often described as a ‘travelling cafe’, the Fruitea Fukushima is bringing the experience of high tea on board. Japan is famous for its unique and delicious variety of desserts, and this train brings together sweet tooths and train buffs on an unforgettable journey filled with sweets, beautiful views and, of course, tea! The Fukushima Prefecture is renowned for the production of fruits like peaches, grapes, pears and apples, and the train serves fruit desserts from local bakeries, offering a new menu every month. It runs on Ban-etsu-West Line between Koriyama and Kitakata Stations and Tohoku Line between Koriyama to Sendai Station.

Ticket: The desserts and tea/coffee are included in the ticket. You can’t use a JR Pass to ride this train. The train tickets are sold on the Joyful Trains Reservation Site; the website is in Japanese. You can also purchase tickets from JR East View Travel Service Centres or major train stations that have English-speaking staff to help out with the booking.

More details are here.

Anpanman Train

With five types of trains under its belt, these train sets are based on the Japanese children’s manga and anime – Anpanman. The colourful trains feature a series of popular characters from the cartoon, Baikinman, Jam Ojisan, Currypanman, Shokupanman and more. As a way to commemorate the character’s roots in Shikoku, JR Shikoku started operating these themed trains on the island. The trains run on different routes – Yosan Line, Dosan Line, Okayamato Kotohira/Takamatsu and Takamatsu, Tokushima to Awa-Ikeda.

Tickets: The All Shikoku Rail Pass and JR Pass are valid on the Anpanman Trains; any additional services like the express and the Green Car will require separate payment.

More details are here.

Tohoku Emotion

Bringing gourmet Japanese dining to the train, the Tohoku Emotion is essentially a restaurant on wheels operating from Hachinohe to Kuji Stations. With an open kitchen at the centre of the train and only dining cars in the back and the front, the ride provides a full-course lunch during its outbound service and dessert during its inbound services. The chef changes twice a year and the menu four times, offering gourmet food curated with local ingredients from the Tohoku region. Beverages are served free flow, including beer and wine. You can enjoy the breathtaking views while indulging in a scrumptious meal.

Tickets: The meal, beverages and dessert are part of the packages; hence, you can’t access this train via JR Pass and are required to purchase a separate ticket. Just like the Fruitea Fukushima, the tickets for this train can be bought from Joyful Trains Reservation Site, a Japanese website. Similarly, you can purchase tickets from JR East View Travel Service Centre or major train stations.

More details are here.

Tamaden Train

If you love cats, then this train will be your dream come true! Also known as Tama Densha Museum, this is a cat-theme train running from Wakayama Station to Kishi Station on the Kishigawa Line, and the story behind it will make your heart purr with joy.

In the late 1990s, a calico cat named Tama lived near Kishi Station, gracing the commuters with its adorable presence. As the legend goes, this cat became famously known as Kishi’s stationmaster by the locals. In 2006, the rural railway line was bound to close but was revived by Wakayama Electric Railway, with Tama officially announced as the first feline stationmaster in Japan. Tama even had its own customised station master hat. People especially rode the railway line to meet the cat, and by 2010 the line had the adorable Tamaden Train. The train is decorated with paw prints and 101 cartoon images of Tama. You can even hear Tama purring on the PA system. While Tama passed away in 2015, other calico cats have taken up the mantle, carrying on the legacy of cat stationmasters.

Tickets: The tickets for the Kishigawa Line are sold on Platform 9 of Wakayama Station. The one-way trip costs JPY 410 (INR 233), and the one-day pass costs JPY 800 (INR 455) for adults and JPY 400 (INR 227) for children. You can also purchase it online.

More details are here.

Panda Kuroshio

Also known as Smile Adventure Train, Panda Kuroshio was launched in 2017 to commemorate JR West’s 30th anniversary and Adventure World’s 40th anniversary in Wakayama. The front of this adorable train looks just like the face of a panda and each car’s exterior has different scenes of the park, while the cute interiors include pandas painted on the seats. In 2020, they launched a Sustainable Smile Train under the Panda Kuroshio collection, with the animals on the car’s exterior promoting the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These trains operate from Kyoto and Shingu on the Tokaido and Kisei Line.

Tickets: The ticket price is JPY 7,560 (INR 4,306) for adults. You can ride it like any Kuroshio Express Line as it is covered by the JR Pass, Kansai Wide Area Pass, Kansai Hiroshima Area Pass and Kansai Hokuriku Area Pass.

More details are here.

Aso Boy!

Launched in 2011, the Aso Boy train connects the cities of Kumamoto and Beppu, passing through the picturesque landscapes surrounding Mount Aso. One of the distinctive features of the Aso Boy is its adorable mascot, a black animated puppy named Kuro. The train has panoramic seating at the back, offering breathtaking views throughout the journey. The train features a Kuro Cafe and a Japanese-style playroom for children. Kuro illustrations are featured inside and out, making the train look just too cute.

Tickets: You can purchase the tickets online from the JR Kyushu Train Reservation website.

More details are here.

Aru Reesha

Another culinary experience on this list, the Aru Reesha, is a luxury train by JR Kyushu running from Hakata to Yufuin. Launched by the makers of the famous Seven Stars in Kyushu, it is described as a restaurant train that allows you to “enjoy the best in cuisine, time and hospitality”. Decked with the finest furnishing, this train is just like a fine-dining restaurant with a menu crafted by Chef Narisawa, owner of Narisawa in Tokyo, one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Also known as JR Kyushu Sweet Train, travellers are treated to a five-course meal prepared with the choicest local ingredients from Kyushu, along with the finest alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets: JR Pass can’t be used on this train. The one-way ticket for an adult starts from JPY 32,000 (INR 18,226) and JPY 27,000 (INR 15,378) for a child, which includes everything you are served on the train. You can book the tickets from their official website.

More details are here.

Shop the best travel experiences here

Hero image: Courtesy www.jreast.travel/joyfultrain/pokemon.php; Feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the Shinkansen?

The bullet train is known as Shinkansen.

– How do I purchase train tickets in Japan?

You can purchase train tickets from the station or purchase them online from the official website of JR Rail Pass. This depends on the train you wish to ride.

– Is there any luggage restriction on trains in Japan?

You can bring as much luggage as you want, but if you may carry more than two bags, then there may be an additional charge.

– Can I use my credit card to purchase train tickets in Japan?

Yes, but it depends on the credit card you may use. However, the transactions will be completed in JPY.