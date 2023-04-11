Vande Bharat Express train flagged off on Secunderabad-Tirupati route

Indian Railways has launched another Vande Bharat Express train between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It has been launched on Secundrabad-Tirupati route and would bring the IT city Hyderabad in Telangana and the abode of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh closer by three-and-a-half hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the semi-high speed train from Hyderabad’s Secunderabad railway station on April 8. This is the 12th Vande Bharat train on Indian tracks and the second such passenger carriage between the two Telugu-speaking states, with the earlier one being between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

PM Modi, in a tweet, said, “Vande Bharat Express is synonymous with pride, comfort and connectivity. The train between Secunderabad and Tirupati will benefit tourism, particularly spiritual tourism. It will also boost economic growth.”

Attending the inauguration ceremony were Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy.

About Secundrabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Train

The semi-high-speed train will cover the distance of 661 kilometres between the two destinations in 8.30 hours, which is lesser than the time taken by other Express trains on the same route. The train will run six days a week except on Tuesdays and make halts at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations before reaching Tirupati.

Ticket price for Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

The ticket on Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad to Tirupati station will cost INR 1,680, which will include INR 364 as catering charges (optional), and INR 3,080 for the Executive Class, which also includes INR 419 as catering charges. For Tirupati to Secunderabad, the ticket will cost INR 1,625 for Chair Car and will include INR 308 as catering charges and INR 3,030 for Executive Class, which will also include INR 369 as catering charges.

