Vande Metro vs Vande Bharat Express Train: What’s the difference between the two?

The Vande Bharat Express trains have made travel fast and smooth nationwide. First introduced in 2019 as Train 18, the semi-high-speed trains are game changers for Indian Railways, revolutionising rail travel and connecting several major cities in half the time. More than 11 Vande Bharat Express trains are currently servicing travellers and improving their commute, and many more are to be introduced. Seeing the success of these trains, Indian Railways has decided to introduce another category of trains — Vande Metro.

What is Vande Metro?

Also known as the Vande Bharat Metro, this is set to be India’s first hydrogen-powered train. The Vande Metro will be introduced to the tracks by December 2023 and will be a short-distance variant of the Vande Bharat Express trains, created to improve suburban travel in India. It is expected to be faster as the focus is to offer a rapid shuttle-like experience to passengers at an affordable price.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently spoke to ANI about the Vande Metro and shared essential details about the new type of trainset. While both train categories have been designed to reduce travel time, here is how the two will be different from each other.

What is the difference between Vande Metro and Vande Bharat Express train?

Route

The focus of Vande Metro is to connect big cities with a short distance, fewer than 100 km, to improve the travel of students and job seekers by saving time. Vaishnaw mentioned that it would reduce “the pressure on local trains”. Vande Bharat Express trains cover longer distances and connect multiple cities, and they were designed as an alternative to the Shatabdi Express.

Frequency

The railways minister also shared that the “Vande Metro is being built with the concept that the train can run at a very high frequency, i.e. four or five times a day.” Most Vande Bharat Express trains operate a maximum of once or twice a day, as they cover significant distances. The Vande Metro will run more as it will cover a shorter distance.

Size

The average Vande Bharat Express train usually has 16 train coaches, whereas the Vande Metro is said to have eight train coaches and will be smaller in size. The tentative layout will be like a metro train.

Hero and feature images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Asia.