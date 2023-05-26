Indians with a valid UK visa can visit these 25 countries visa free

If you are someone who doesn’t like to go through the lengthy visa-filing process, this one is for you as we list the countries that become visa-free if you have a valid UK visa.

Procuring visas for some nations like the UK and the US might be a long process for Indians but it also opens doors to many other countries. Having a US visa allows an Indian passport holder visa-free access to over 25 destinations in addition to the 60 countries that they can travel to, according to the Henley Passport Index, without going through the entire process. The same is the case when it comes to a UK visa.

Along with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, countries like Singapore, Bahamas, Peru, and Mexico also become easily accessible for an Indian passport holder with a valid UK visa. Additionally, the standard visitor short-term multi-entry visa issued by the UK remains valid for up to six months, and the long-term visitor visa can be valid for two, five or ten years.

Indians can travel to these 25 countries visa-free on a UK visa

Serbia

This used to be the only European visa-free country for Indians without any conditions, but the rule changed at the beginning of 2023. All nationals can stay in Serbia visa-free for up to three months during a period of six months if they have a valid UK, US, Schengen or any European Union (EU) country’s visa.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Hilton Belgrade via Booking.com

Book your stay at Hilton Belgrade via Agoda

Philippines

Indians can stay in the Philippines visa-free for up to 14 days if they have a multi-entry visa from the UK, US, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Canada or any Schengen country and a return/onward ticket. This exemption can be extended for seven more days, totalling 21 days of visa-free travel. But this extension is determined by the Philippine Bureau of Immigration.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay via Booking.com

Book your stay at Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay via Agoda

North Macedonia

A valid visa from the UK, US or Canada permits all travellers to visit North Macedonia without a separate visa and remain in the country for 15 days. This is a temporary rule that was put in place on January 1, 2023, and will last till December 31, 2023

More details are here.

Book your stay at Park Hotel & Spa via Booking.com

Book your stay at Park Hotel & Spa via Agoda

Montenegro

All nationalities can travel to Montenegro visa-free if their passports have a visa from the UK, the US, Romania, Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Australia, Croatia, Bulgaria or any Schengen nation. They can stay for 30 days or not longer than the expiry of the visa if it is valid for less than 30 days.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Blue Kotor Bay Premium Spa Resort via Booking.com

Book your stay at Blue Kotor Bay Premium Spa Resort via Agoda

Republic of Ireland

United Kingdom’s neighbour, the Republic of Ireland, also has a policy that allows certain nationals to visit the country visa-free as long as they travel to Britain before. Known as the British Irish Visa Scheme, it allows Indians and Chinese to visit Ireland visa-free for up to 90 days. However, it does not guarantee entry. This scheme also permits people with Ireland’s tourist visa to enter the UK visa-free after visiting Ireland.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Anantara The Marker Dublin via Booking.com

Book your stay at Anantara The Marker Dublin via Agoda

Gibraltar (BOT)

As a British Overseas Territory, all people with valid UK visas can enter Gibraltar visa-free. Another visa exemption is in place for citizens of India, Morocco, China and Mongolia. With a multiple-entry Schengen visa, they can stay here for 21 days visa-free, albeit the Schengen visa should be valid for a minimum of seven days on the date of departure.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Rock Hotel via Booking.com

Book your stay at Rock Hotel via Agoda

Georgia

The visa policy offered by Georgia is very flexible; it allows nationals of all countries to travel visa-free as long as they have a visa from one of over 30 countries, including the UK and permits them to stay for 90 days in a 180-day period.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Wyndham Grand Tbilisi via Booking.com

Book your stay at Wyndham Grand Tbilisi via Agoda

Albania

Citizens of all nations are permitted to enter Albania visa-free as long as they have a UK, US or multi-entry Schengen visa. They can stay for 90 days in 180 days.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Maritim Hotel Plaza Tirana via Booking.com

Book your stay at Maritim Hotel Plaza Tirana via Agoda

Peru

Indians and Chinese with a visa from the UK, US, Canada, Schengen member states or Australia with a minimum validity of six months can enter Peru visa-free.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Iberostar Selection Miraflores via Booking.com

Book your stay at Iberostar Selection Miraflores via Agoda

Cayman Islands (BOT)

A visa exemption exists only for Indians, Chinese and Jamaicans; they can travel to the Cayman Islands visa-free for 30 days as long as they have a valid visa from the UK, US or Canada and are travelling directly from one of these countries.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa via Booking.com

Book your stay at Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa via Agoda

Caribbean part of the Netherlands

Aruba, Sint Maarten and Curaçao are constituent countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius are special municipalities. These Caribbean territories have special visa policies for citizens of India, Bolivia, China, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica and Venezuela. They can travel here visa-free if they have a valid visa from the UK, Ireland, the US, or Canada.

Entry granted in Aruba: up to 30 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Bonaire: up to 90 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Curaçao: up to 30 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Saba: up to 90 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Sint Eustatius: up to 90 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

Entry granted in Sint Maarten: up to 30 days at a time, not more than 180 days per year

More details are here.

Book your stay at The Ritz-Carlton Aruba via Booking.com

Book your stay at The Ritz-Carlton Aruba via Agoda

British Virgin Islands (BOT)

With a valid visa from the UK, US or Canada, anyone can travel to the British Virgin Islands and stay there for up to 180 days.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Saba Rock Resort via Booking.com

Book your stay at Saba Rock Resort via Agoda

Bermuda (BOT)

All nationalities can travel to Bermuda visa-free and remain there for up to 30 days if they have a multiple entry visa from the UK, US or Canada that is valid for a minimum of 45 days beyond the date of departure from Bermuda.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club via Booking.com

Book your stay at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club via Agoda

Bahamas

Only Indians enjoy a visa-free stay for up to 90 days as long as they have a valid visa from the UK, US, Canada or any of the Schengen countries.

More details are here.

Book your stay at French Leave Resort via Booking.com

Book your stay at French Leave Resort via Agoda

Anguilla (BOT)

Travellers with a UK, US or Canadian visa can enter Anguilla visa-free and stay there for up to 90 days.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Four Seasons Resort Anguilla via Booking.com

Book your stay at Four Seasons Resort Anguilla via Agoda

Panama

All passport holders with a valid multiple entry visa from the UK, US, Canada, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore or any EU country can stay in Panama visa-free for 30 days. The visa granted should be multiple-entry and must be used in any of the granting states before coming to Panama and have at least six months validity.

More details are here.

Book your stay at JW Marriott Panama via Booking.com

Book your stay at JW Marriott Panama via Agoda

Mexico

You can stay in Mexico for up to 180 days visa-free with a multi-entry UK, US, Canadian, Japanese or Schengen visa. It applies to all nationalities.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Hyatt Regency Mexico City via Booking.com

Book your stay at Hyatt Regency Mexico City via Agoda

Singapore

A Visa-Free Transit Facility (VFTF) is granted by Singapore to travellers from India, Georgia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, China and the Commonwealth of Independent States if they have a layover in Singapore and a visa from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan or New Zealand. The VFTF is granted at the discretion of the Singaporean immigration service and you can stay in the country for maximum of 96 hours.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Marina Bay Sands via Booking.com

Book your stay at Marina Bay Sands via Agoda

Turks and Caicos Islands (BOT)

A tourist visa issued by the UK, the US or Canada permits all nationals to stay in Turks and Caicos visa-free for 30 days.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Rock House via Booking.com

Book your stay at Rock House via Agoda

Dominican Republic

Anybody with a valid visa from the UK, US, Canada or EU member states can be in the country for up to 30 days, visa-free.

More details are here.

Book your stay at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana via Booking.com

Book your stay at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana via Agoda

Hero image: Courtesy Krzysztof Zając/Pexels; feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared in Travel + Leisure India.