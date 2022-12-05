You can now upgrade your waitlisted train ticket to a flight journey, here’s how

An app on the market allows you to upgrade your waitlisted train tickets to flight, that too, at no extra cost. Here are the details.

Gone are the days when you’d wait till the last possible minute to check whether your waitlisted train ticket got confirmed or your travel was doomed. Trainman, a railway booking app and an authorised partner of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has launched a new feature to convert your waitlisted ticket into a flight ticket. Trip Assurance is the way you can avail this benefit.

How to convert your waitlisted train ticket to a flight ticket

While trains are still among the most popular modes of transport, thanks to their ability to reach nooks and corners of the country unlike flights, it can get slightly tough to be able to book yourself a ticket that is confirmed. This is true, especially for last-minute bookings and holiday travel. However, Trainman’s Trip Assurance literally assures passengers of confirmed travel. How? It converts your waitlisted train tickets into flight tickets.

But how does this work? Passengers need to book their train tickets through the Trainman app. Travellers can check the status of their waitlisted tickets on the app itself. If your ticket isn’t confirmed, you’ll see a prediction meter that will show the chances of your ticket getting confirmed. If the tickets do not get confirmed before the chart is prepared, Trip Assurance will help you discover and book last-minute travel options.

So, if your prediction meter is above 90 per cent, you’ll be charged Rs 1 to upgrade your train ticket to flight, and if it is below 90 per cent, the company will charge you a nominal fee, depending on the class of your ticket. However, if your ticket does in fact get confirmed, the Trip Assurance fee will be refunded to you. And it if doesn’t, you’ll be given a free flight ticket. The only catch is that flight tickets will be available for cities and towns that do have airports, at the moment, writes India Today.

