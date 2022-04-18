A peep inside some of the most instagrammable cafes all across the world

It’s time for a change in scenery! Diss your usual cafes and opt for alluring interiors while you enjoy every sip of that coffee at these picturesque cafes.

Flaunting one’s whereabouts is all that the gram is about these days. Speaking of which, how many of you are always in search of some aesthetic cafes? Well, don’t be guilty, we know that you’re constantly scrolling for some of the most picturesque cafes across the world. And to justify this guilty pleasure of yours we have a picturesque listicle of some of the most ‘Insta-worthy’ cafes below.

Travel junkies often go from ‘I’m here for the food’ to ‘OMG! What a view’ within seconds. So, gear up and be ready to sip your next cup of coffee in the land of aesthetics, and serve your Insta feed with some of the most picturesque cafes across the world.

It’s time to infuse your caffeine intake with a dash of beauty!

Note Coffee, Hanoi, Vietnam

It’s all about the heartfelt gratitude here. The Note Coffee cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam is your one-stop shop for brewing cuppa coffee along with the hues of personal touch. The walls of this quirky coffee house are all plastered with colourful sticky notes left by fellow travellers from all across the globe. So, if you’ve been waiting to sip the ‘Hanoi fame’ Egg coffee then you’re right where you need to be. It’s almost as if you’re sipping your coffee in here once, but leaving a mark forever.

Little kook, Athens

If you still have the relics of Disney alive in your then this is your place! Little Kook in Psyrri, Athens, is all set to cast a wizardry spell on you with their cuppa coffee. Furthermore, if you’re a sweet tooth then you should probably look out for the sugar rush coming your way. From the fairy front door to the quirky costumes of the staff, this cafe sure deserves a special mention. So, get ready to relax your way into these enchanted interiors.

Blue Box Cafe, New York

New York, the city of dreams is no stranger to pulling off the unimaginable, likewise, we have a dynamic infusion of diamonds and delicious servings. Yes, you guessed it right, ‘breakfast at tiffany’s just got real! The Blue Box Cafe, New York is an initiative by Tiffany’s to lure the millennials, housed on the fourth floor of the flagship store. The shades of blue and nostalgic aura of Audrey Hepburn are to die for. So, if you’ve been waiting to snag a reservation here, you better hurry before it’s too late.

Negrita, Mykonos

Sunsets and scenic views always have a special spot on the gram. So, if you’ve been waiting to savor your coffee flavors alongside a golden sunset then Negrita Mykonos should be your next stop. Negrita sure qualifies as one of the most picturesque cafes all across the world. From an indulging menu, and vibing music to subtle hues of the sea, this cafe tops it all.

Book and Bed, Tokyo

Well, this sure is more than what we ordered! Book and Bed, Tokyo is an inclusive place to stay, chill at, or even vibe at. For all the avid readers out there, it’s a treat for you! Sleeping and sipping coffee alongside hanging books is nothing less than a dream come true. The cafe menu offers a wide variety of sweet tooth options and flavored coffees. So, get ready to be a couch potato and enjoy your caffeinated reads.

Yeonnam Greem Cafe, Seoul, South Korea

Cafe Yeonnam-Dong, 223-14, or the ‘drawing cafe’ is all about a 2D coffee experience. If you’re bored of normal cafe settings, then South Korea has turned a cartoonish world into reality with this cafe. The pencil and paper landscape is all about the hype and of course the coffee. The black n white sketchy theme sure looks like a delusional setting worth mentioning, right? Plus it’s a perfect place for your Insta Shots.

