7 places around the world where you can still enjoy spring!

Still in the spring state of mind? Not every country in the world is experiencing summer at this moment. You still have a chance to visit fields of colourful flowers, beds of cherry blossoms and enjoy pleasant weather. The next couple of months is the perfect time to pack your bags and head to these destinations to watch nature in full bloom. From Japan to the Netherlands, we have listed all the places in the world where the magic of spring can still be experienced.

Seven places around the world where it’s still spring

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Netherlands, or Holland, is drenched in flower showers during springtime. To experience this, head to the ‘Bollenstreek’, which stretches through the cities of Amsterdam, Leiden and Haarlem. At the heart of this mesmerising flower strip is the Keukenhof Gardens. You can find the best blooms here between the months of March and May. Other pleasant things to do in Amsterdam are cycling around the city, enjoying over 300 film, music and culinary festivals and just enjoying nature at the several parks.

Book Your Stay At Hotel TwentySeven Netherlands Here

Franschhoek, South Africa

Franschhoek, a small town in the Western Cape province, is a place to go for wildlife and nature lovers. Spring here basks in by September, which is also Tourism Month. Experience the fresh blooms on garden walks in Babylonstoren. Take a trip to luxury vineyards like Leopard’s Leap Family Vineyards, Noble Hill, Le Lude and Lynx Wines of the Franschhoek Wine Valley. You can even hop on for a ride in the world-famous Franschhoek wine tram, where you can enjoy a curated wine and dining experience. If you’re a literature geek, do take part in the Franschhoek Literary Festival, which is being held in May this year.

Book Your Stay At The Leeu House Franschhoek Here

Kyoto, Japan

The ancient city of Kyoto is a springtime paradise! March to May is the time when this Japanese city comes to life with cherry blossoms around the city. The Ginkaku-ji Temple, the Gion Kobu district and the Ryoan-ji Garden are some of the places you can enjoy these flowers in bloom. While you’re there, experience spring dance performances and traditional tea ceremonies, and relish the local Japanese cuisine.

Book Your Stay At The Ritz-Carlton Kyoto Here

Castelluccio, Italy

Late May to early July is when the quaint village of Castelluccio di Norcia blooms with colourful flowers all along the Sibillini Mountains in Italy. You can watch the spellwork of spring on the Piano Grande plateau. During this time, the valley is decked in red, yellow and purple flowers called ‘La Fiorita’. Daffodils, violets and purple eugenia are some of the flowers you can spot while taking a stroll in this spectacular village.

Book Your Stay At Calypso Appartamento Italy Here

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul spells an immersive spring! The South Korean capital is adorned with pink, white and yellow; it is like walking through a vibrant work of art. You can spot cherry blossoms at the Seokchon Lake Park, forsythias at the Eungbongsan Mountain and azaleas at the Wonmisan Mountain. While the sakura (cherry blossom) season falls from mid-March to April, you can still catch a glimpse of the pink in May. Changdeokgung Palace, Seokchon Lake, and Namsan Seoul Tower are some of the prominent tourist attractions to cover while you’re in the city.

Book Your Stay At The Josun Palace Seoul Gangnam Here

Ottawa, Canada

April through May is the perfect time to watch spellbinding spring in Canada’s capital, Ottawa. Moderate rains in the city make the tulips bloom in all their glory. The annual Canadian Tulip Festival is also held in May. Head to Commissioners Park to witness over 300,000 tulips—quite an unforgettable experience. Hiking to the Carbide Willson Ruins, taking a stroll at Major’s Hill Park, whitewater rafting, yoga on Parliament Hill and a trip to the neighbouring city of Gatineau in Quebec province are some of the other exciting things you can do.

Book Your Stay At Le Germain Hotel Ottawa Here

Provence, France

Provence’s lavender fields live up to their splendid reputation when you stand in the middle of one. Visit the Luberon, Sault and Valensole plateaus around the end of June to mid-July to enjoy the scenery of vast lavender flower fields. While in this region, quaint towns of Oppede, Gordes, Fontaine-de-Vaucluse, and other hilltop villages should also be in your itinerary. If you’re in the mood to ride kayaks and paddle boats, visit the gorgeous Gorges du Verdon village.

Book Your Stay At Hotel Crillon le Brave France Here

Hero & Featured Image Credit: 三 点sky:/ Pexels

This story first appeared on T+L Global.