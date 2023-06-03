Ponniyin Selvan 2 shooting locations to check out if you’re a true fan

Ponniyin Selvan: 2 (Ponniyin Selvan: II or PS: 2) has been garnering appreciation since its big screen release, and now the acclaimed movie is available online as well. The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the books by Kalki (Ramaswamy “Kalki” Krishnamurthy) and highlights how Rajaraja I of the Chola Dynasty came into power. One of the reasons that people have been loving this masterpiece is its scenic backdrops, some of which are not special effects but real locations in India and Thailand.

Ponniyin Selvan: 2 has a stellar star cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Prakash Raj, to name a few. PS: 2 and its forerunner Ponniyin Selvan: I were shot simultaneously and many filming locations are common in both period dramas.

So, in case you’re a fan, check out the shooting locations of Ponniyin Selvan: 2 before you plan your next getaway.

Ponniyin Selvan: 2 shooting locations

Krabi, Thailand

With its many beaches, delectable cuisine and tropical weather, Thailand is among the most popular travel destinations for Indians. The tropical paradise was the perfect backdrop for Ponniyin Selvan: II and the surreal shots in the film are testimony to that. Ashwin Kakumanu, who plays Senthan Amuthan in the film, revealed to Cinema Express that a portion of the film was shot in Krabi. Highlighting the entire filming experience, he said, “My first shot in PS: 2 took place in a boat near an island in Thailand. The boat was constantly rocking due to the changing currents, which affected the camera angles.”

Things to do: Krabi is known for its crystal clear beaches, rock climbing, Klong Thom hot springs and water-based sports. Visit Ko Phi Phi, climb steps leading up to the Tiger Cave or revel in the nightlife for a memorable vacation there.

How to reach

Krabi International Airport is the closest airport, 11.6 km.

Book your stay at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi on Booking.com here

Book your stay at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi on Agoda.com here

Puducherry

According to a report in Times of India, the team of Ponniyin Selvan: II had a schedule in Puducherry. The Union Territory, located about three and a half hours away from Chennai (by road), is a haven in case you love French-style architecture.

Things to do: Spend time at the many beautiful cafes (Coromandel Cafe is a must-visit for all foodies) and beaches (such as Paradise Beach), and spare some time out to visit Auroville, about 20 minutes by road from the town. Visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Pondicherry Museum, Basilica Of Sacred Heart Of Jesus, French War Memorial, Manakula Vinayagar Temple and the old Lighthouse to make the most of your stay.

How to reach

Chennai International Airport is the closest airport, 143 kilometres.

Puducherry Railway Station is the closest railway station, 3.5 km from the city centre.

Book your stay at La Villa Hotel on Booking.com here

Book your stay at La Villa Hotel on Agoda.com here

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

BACK to work .. landed in Gwalior with #Maniratnam sir @Karthi_Offl on our way to Orchha for #PonniyinSelvan .. pic.twitter.com/0RjfonSc4l — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 18, 2021

Back in 2021, the team of Ponniyin Selvan travelled to Orchha to complete a part of their schedule. Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundavai in the movie, shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) from the shoot on her Instagram stories. Actor Prakash Raj had also posted a snapshot of himself and actor Karthi along with director Mani Ratnam at the Gwalior Airport, saying that the two are heading to Orchha for the film’s shoot.

The town is said to be the only place apart from Ayodhya where Lord Rama is worshipped as a god and as a king, according to MP Tourism’s website. The destination is great for a weekend getaway as it offers peace and quiet.

Things to do: Visit Raja Mahal, Rama Raja Temple, Laxmi Narayan Temple and the cenotaphs (chhatris), erected in memory of the town’s erstwhile rulers.

How to reach

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindhia Airport, Gwalior is the closest airport, 129 km.

Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction is the closest railway station, 19 km from the city centre.

Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahman (@rahman_actor)

Actor Rahman, who plays Madhurantakan in Ponniyin Selvan: II, took to his social media to share that the cast and crew had travelled from Indore to Maheshwar to wind up some portions of the shoot. He wrote, “From Gwalior to Indoor by train. It’s been almost 20 odd years I traveled in a train. Brought back memories. Shared my little funny stories with Mani Ratnam and Ravi Varman. Btw our destination is Maheshwar. Another 2 hours by road. For ponnin selvan shoot (sic).”

Things to do: Maheshwar Fort, Ahilya Ghat and the Ahilya Fort are famous tourist spots here. Other attractions include boating in Narmada, and visiting the famous holy sites — Kashi Vishveshwar, Dwarkadhish Temple and Rajrajeshwar Temple.

How to reach

Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore is the closest airport, 93 km.

Indore Junction is the closest railway station, 96 km from the city centre.

Book your stay at Ahilya Fort on Booking.com here

Book your stay at Ahilya Fort on Agoda.com here

Hyderabad, Telangana

A major part of the film was also shot in the famous Ramoji Film City, which is in Hyderabad. It is here that the kingdom’s courtyard scene, with over 1,000 junior artists, was shot, said Ashwin Kakumanu in his interview. Several Bollywood and regional films have also been shot in this magnanimous complex and it is a must-visit for movie buffs as one can spend an entire day here touring film sets and living their cinematic dreams.

Things to do: If you do visit Hyderabad, be sure to visit Charminar and the markets around. Sip on tea and have Osmani cookies at Nimrah, just like the locals do. You can also visit the Chowmallah Palace which will give you an insight into the lives of the Nizams. Not just that, your itinerary should also include a trip to Golconda Fort, Salarjung Museum and the Statue of Equality. Spend an evening at Taj Falaknuma Palace and enjoy the beauty of this palace and its grandeur.

How to reach

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad is the closest airport, 33.5 km.

Nampally Railway Station is located within the city.

Book your stay at ITC Kohenur on Booking.com here

Book your stay at ITC Kohenur on Agoda.com here

Hero Image: Courtesy A still from the film; Featured Image: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.