Rejuvenate with nature and luxury at The Ananta Udaipur

One of the most culturally bound states in India, Rajasthan experiences a massive inflow of tourists from around the world. The authenticity in its traditions and how it has evolved in the 21st century make Rajasthan the perfect destination for travellers who want to experience luxury concocted with nature and culture. At the heart of this, lies Ananta Group of Hotels & Resorts in Udaipur

Live in royalty at the Ananta Udaipur:

Rooted deeply in tradition and elevated with state-of-the-art luxury, The Ananta Udaipur is a peaceful haven satiating wanderlust for years now. Located in the perfect setting of the Aravalli Hills in the backdrop, Ananta weaves a luxurious 5-star experience that will uplift your sojourn with unmatched hospitality and infrastructure.

Sprawling across 90 acres of lush greenery, Ananta Udaipur encompasses 239 opulent villas, 4 eclectic dining outlets, and 2 banquet halls. In addition to your comfortable stay and culinary experience, Ananta also has an outdoor swimming pool, a rejuvenating spa, a well-equipped gym, and a special kids activity area, that serve as a unique escape in the beautiful City of Lakes.

Cautiously built to complement the contours of the land it stands on; Ananta is a mix of high-end luxury with flourishing nature. The resort takes inspiration from the Balinese culture and several elements of the same can be spotted across the property. “My first design inspiration was from Bali. I wanted to have a bit of [Bali] here in Udaipur. My architect, Mukul Goel from Jaipur, and I sat for hours discussing how to build this place, what should the cottages be like, as I wanted to make something different and unique. All the materials used here are locally sourced. We built the rooms in such a way that it’s cooler in summer, and warmer in winter. The cottages have high roofs, and the ceiling is made of natural materials. Each cottage has privacy, and each one [is surrounded] by the beautiful Aravallis,” informs Mukund Goyal, the visionary behind the Ananta Group of Hotels.

While the stunning cottages will play temptresses, several activities and restaurants in Ananta will entice you to step out of your cosy spaces. Oasis is the in-house multi-cuisine restaurant while you can enjoy a meal with a breath-taking view of the hills at Zenith. Guests can also savour exotic drinks at bar, Float and, Ananta also hosts private dinners and parties at Anant Tara, an exclusive rooftop restaurant.

Equipped with an 8-hole mini golf course, an amphitheater where you can enjoy live performances under the stars and several spots like a lotus pond and waterfalls that get you closer to nature… Ananta isn’t just a resort, it’s an enchanting experience for your soul.

Speaking of which, Ananta Hotels & Resorts, and BurdaLuxury, Asia’s leading media company, along with experiential marketing firm, The Envelop, are al set to bring to you the first-ever edition of the ‘Soul Festival’. The three-day festival is an exclusive, invites-only event that will be held at The Ananta, Udaipur from 3rd to 5th March, 2023. A cautiously curated event that brings together like-minded people for an immersive and ‘soul-stirring’ experience at Ananta, Soul Festival will showcase the best of music, art, food, and wellness in its course of three days.