Review: #TravelWithLSA to Finolhu Baa Atoll, Maldives

Taking a summer getaway, we stayed at Finolhu Baa Atoll, Maldives and here’s all you need to know about the resort before your next trip:

One scroll down social media and you’re bound to come across at least a couple of beautiful pictures from Maldives. Undoubtedly, the island life agrees with Indians and has made Maldives the most visited country in the last few years. Clear blue water, the warm sun to bask in, a break from the concrete jungle and the stress that comes with it… Maldives is a temptress by all means.

It takes 2 hours on a non-stop flight from Mumbai to reach the capital city of Male, after which a short trip by a sea plane takes you to Finohlu Baa Atoll. The ride itself is a beautiful prelude to the getaway.

At Finolhu, you are greeted by the warmest staff of the resort that takes you for a quick tour in a buggy to familiarise you with the place and the amenities it offers. Finolhu has an array of different activities for all age groups that not only keep you entertained during your stay but also help you unwind.

The resort offers several categories of villas to choose from. The entry level is the Lagoon Villa that is perfect for couples and nuclear families. Further, there are villas that offer you access to a private pool, the lagoon, two bedrooms for bigger groups and families and for the most luxurious stay possible, Finolhu offers a Rockstar Villa that comes with a private bar, infinity pool, a private buggy and a butler service.

The villas are spacious, airy and comfortable. With a cozy king size bed, a bathtub, an indoor shower, an outdoor shower and a patio, all categories of villas offer an equally luxurious stay at the resort.

Apart from the beautiful villas, Finolhu also has a bubble tent by the ocean for its guests. The most romantic stay you can imagine, the bubble tent gives a private barbecue to enjoy at your own private beach. Imagine waking up to the sun and the shimmering waters in the morning and dozing off under the light of the stars in the sky. Doesn’t it sound like just the thing you and your partner need right now?

After a quick stop at the villas, we were all set to start exploring the resort and the activities lined up in the itinerary. You’re going to be instantly enticed into taking a dip in the ocean almost constantly. Do try out motorised and non-motorised water sports like kayaking, jet skiing, surfing, etc. We recommend visiting the PADI dive centre on your first day to get a quick orientation for snorkelling and scuba diving and keep your gear handy for a dip in the ocean any time of the day.

Apart from spending your day in the water, you have access to a fully-equipped gym, a football, tennis and volleyball court and a virtual golf studio to sweat it with some sports and gears during your time off. If you’re someone who leaves their sporty side back home on vacations, we recommend giving the art studio a visit. The studio offers painting, pottery, tie and dye, etc for guests of all ages. For families with children, Finolhu has Oceaners, a playhouse club for kids. It’s a beautiful space for your little ones to make friends, spend the day learning and playing while you relax your mind and body at the Fehi Spa or visit the salon for some pampering.

We’re sure to have tickled the adventurous side of you already but it’s not done yet. While Finohlu offers a relaxing experience for its guests, it also helps untame the party animal every evening. Theme parties and performances, followed by DJs, the resort has fun activities and gatherings planned every evening. Don’t forget to carry an all-white outfit as they kickstart their weekend on the beach with a White Party.

Now that we’ve briefly covered some of the activities we tried and loved at Finolhu, it’s time to indulge you in the single most important part of every vacation. The food.

Finolhu understands luxury and with that it spoils you with choices with curated food menus from around the world. You can start your day at the Beach Kitchen with the breakfast buffet. A scrumptious spread that starts from the attack-worthy bakeries, to cereals and smoothies and small plates that cater to all taste palettes. From the classic English breakfast to pasta and cold cuts, the breakfast buffet will not get boring, no matter how long you stay at Finolhu. Also, if you start to miss some Indian food, they offer freshly made dosa to sooth your soul.

If you’re in the mood for some authentic seafood, you can take a quick boat ride to Crab Shack. LSA recommends the Sri Lankan Mud Crab Curry with Red Rice for mains and the Coconut Prawns for starters. You can pair it with red or white wine according to your liking or request for a signature cocktail that goes perfectly with the food.

For the oriental lovers, Kanusan is a must-try restaurant. An authentic Asian restaurant facing the ocean, the beautiful aesthetics and installations are your first cue to visit the place. LSA recommends Miso Soup, Prawn Tempura Sushi, Grilled Chicken and Fried Rice on the side.

If you want to try out something other than seafood, Finolhu has you covered for that craving as well. Arabian Grill, a restaurant that tingles your senses as soon as you step in, offers a curated menu with Lebanese delicacies. LSA recommends the Mezzo Platters, the Lebanese Shawarama, Shish Toauk and for a little surprise at the end, Explosion 21 for dessert.

Finolhu is a wonderful place to take your next trip as it indulges you in a relaxing getaway from the hectic life while still giving you an option to enjoy the vibrant side of your vacation via food, activities and daily events.

The resort is beautiful and safe with something for everyone. Family with children, couples, friends or even solo travellers will find so much to do at Finolhu that one trip to the resort will not be enough.