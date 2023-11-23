facebook
Globetrot with confidence: Meet 2024's safest countries and cities!
Travel
23 Nov 2023

Globetrot with confidence: Meet 2024’s safest countries and cities!

Pyusha Chatterjee

According to a new survey on the safest places for travellers, Canada has emerged as the safest country in the world to travel to in 2024.

Safety is a paramount concern for many travellers, especially those embarking on solo journeys. With this in mind, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has released a report on the Safest Places to Travel in 2024, featuring 15 countries from around the globe.

The portal has also compiled a list of the Safest Cities To Travel To In 2024, with Honolulu, Montreal, Reykjavik, Sydney and Amsterdam securing the top five positions.

Safe Travels 101: What makes a destination tourist-friendly?

Safest cities in the world 2024
Image credit: Cosmin Serban/ Unsplash

Several factors contribute to the safety of a location, including robust infrastructure to handle natural disasters and accidents, the friendliness of citizens (especially towards the LGBTQIA+ community and people of colour), the ability to prevent violent crimes, and the absence of terrorism.

Forbes highlights that while Nordic countries and cities frequently appear on safety lists, it is not a guarantee of perpetual safety. For example, Iceland declared a ‘state of emergency’ in November due to high seismic activity, anticipating the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, leading to evacuations in Grindavík.

While Canada may top the list in 2024, there’s no assurance it will consistently remain in the top ten. Safety levels can vary across different parts of the country.

Parameters defining the safest countries and cities in the world in 2024

The portal conducts regular surveys, seeking people’s opinions on various safety parameters in places they have visited. They also incorporate data from the Global Peace Index, travel safety ratings by the US State Department, and GeoSure Global scores of major cities.

Safest countries in the world for your 2024 travels

  1. Canada
  2. Switzerland
  3. Norway
  4. Ireland
  5. Netherlands
  6. United Kingdom
  7. Portugal
  8. Denmark
  9. Iceland
  10. Australia
  11. New Zealand
  12. Japan
  13. France
  14. Spain
  15. Brazil

2024’s top 15 safest cities for your adventures

  1. Honolulu
  2. Montreal
  3. Reykjavik
  4. Sydney
  5. Amsterdam
  6. Dubai
  7. Copenhagen
  8. London
  9. Seoul
  10. Venice
  11. Tokyo
  12. Berlin
  13. Paris
  14. Barcelona
  15. Orlando

Read the full report here.

(Hero and feature image: Eugene Aikimov/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure Global.

Globetrot with confidence: Meet 2024’s safest countries and cities!

Pyusha Chatterjee

A journalist, Pyusha has previously worked with media organisations including The New Indian Express and Hindustan Times. A solo traveller by choice, she loves exploring life more than anything else, after food of course. When she isn't gardening, writing, reading, cooking or singing out loud, you can spot her watching films and series, debating with friends or organising things unnecessarily.

 
