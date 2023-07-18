Witness the aesthetic allure of Greece with SaffronStays Kairos Athena in Karjat

Curated to offer scenic views and comfort with the aesthetic vibe of Greece, SaffronStays Kairos Athena is your chance to witness the charming allure of Greece just 2 hours away from Mumbai.

Have you been dreaming about the scenic beauty of Greece of late? Well, if you are then it seems like your manifestations came true as a tiny part of Greece awaits you just two hours away from Mumbai. Yes, you heard that right, the aesthetic allure of Greece is not that far anymore as SaffronStays Kairos Athena offers spectacular views and unmatched serenity. This lakeside retreat is a stunning 3-bedroom villa nestled in the picturesque town of Karjat, which offers a unique fusion of Greek-inspired architecture and warm Indian hospitality. With its breathtaking views of Lake Kalote, this Mediterranean-inspired lakeside villa promises an unforgettable escape for those seeking luxury, tranquillity, and a range of delightful experiences.

SaffronStays Kairos Athena: A part of Greece in Mumbai

If you have a knack for appreciating aesthetics or if you’re a hard-core nature lover then SaffronStays Kairos is just the right escape for you. The villa’s charm lies in its fascinating infinity pool, thoughtfully designed interiors, and beautifully tiled terrace, which makes it truly Instagram-worthy. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, this villa has something to enchant everyone. So gear up as your Instagram feeds are about witness some aesthetically pleasing shots.

Activities like boat rides, badminton, kayaking, pottery-making sessions and more can keep you hooked to the villa. Furthermore, the terrace at SaffronStays Kairos Athena is perfect for hosting unforgettable parties or simply enjoying moments of tranquillity while taking in breathtaking views. Guests can also unwind and soak up the tranquillity of the surroundings from the inviting infinity pool or take a leisurely stroll along the picturesque lakeside.

Designed to offer comfort and seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living SaffronStays Kairos Athena is a perfect place to escape from the hubbub of city life and ensure yourself and your loved ones with a vacation to create everlasting memories. So, discover the beauty of this Greek-inspired villa with its understated aesthetic, chic appeal, and unwavering spirit that falls at a convenient distance from Mumbai.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy SaffronStays Kairos Athena