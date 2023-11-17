Samsonite Unveils “Destination Samsonite: Voyage Through Time”

Samsonite, the world’s leading luggage brand, marked its 113-year legacy of quality and innovation with the launch of “Destination Samsonite: Voyage Through Time” in Singapore.

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world’s leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions, and this legacy completes more than 100 years of providing us with the best of luxury. Taking this journey ahead the brand launches “Destination Samsonite: Voyage Through Time” in Singapore. Notable attendees included Mr Kyle Francis Gendreau – Executive Director and chief executive officer, of Samsonite International S.A. and regional celebrities like the brand’s Korea ambassador Lee Dong Wook, Samsonite India’s luxury influencer – Rizwan Bachav, Travel influencers like Savi and Vid, popularly addressed as ‘Bruised Passports’ and Hong Kong ambassador Jeffrey Ngai along with others.

Samsonite adds yet another gem to its journey

With a presence in over 130 countries, Samsonite continues to blend fashion and functionality for modern travellers. The exhibition showcased the brand’s journey of innovation and change, from its origins in the 1930s to the latest smart travel solutions like C-Lite, Proxis, and Evoa. Honouring its heritage, the exhibition featured iconic products from the brand’s history, illustrating its evolution into a pioneer of smart travel solutions. The latest launch pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage. Featuring archive pieces dating back to the 1930s, it showcases the brand’s evolution through time, highlighting its transformation from a luggage manufacturer to a pioneer in innovative smart travel solutions. The brand’s commitment to quality is emphasised through three thematic installations, highlighting lightness, durability, and the use of recycled materials. Visitors can explore these qualities through interactive exhibits. Looking to the future, the brand presents three new releases: Evoa Z, SBL Major-Lite, and New Streamlite, each embodying quality and style.

Adding their fair share to the conversation Subrata Dutta, President of the APAC and Middle East at Samsonite, expressed, “We invite travellers to join us on this remarkable journey at Destination Samsonite, where heritage meets cutting-edge design, and style meets functionality, to redefine the art of travel.” Kim HeeJeong, Senior Director for Marketing and Brand Strategy at Samsonite Asia, further adds, “We believe in crafting memories, stories, and experiences that accompany travellers on their most meaningful journeys.”

