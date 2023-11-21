These shooting locations from The Archies will help you with your next Ooty itinerary

The Archies movie, set in 1960s India, promises a nostalgia-inducing storyline filmed across picturesque shooting locations in Ooty.

The official trailer showcases an abundance of breathtaking natural beauty. From lush green tea gardens to verdant rolling hills and a charming neighbourhood to rock ‘n’ roll, The Archies movie is all set to dazzle viewers. If you have been wondering about The Archies’ shooting locations, read on to find out more.

The Archies: Cast, trailer & release date

The Archies movie is a live-action musical based on the popular comic book series of the same name. The cast of the film includes newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot in the main roles. The movie is set to release on December 7, 2023, on the streaming giant – Netflix.

The Archies movie trailer was released on November 9, 2023, offering viewers a glimpse of Ooty – the main shooting location for the movie. As one of the most stunning hill stations in India, Ooty stands out with its temperate climate almost all year round. While the summers are mild, the winters are chilly but not cold enough to keep you indoors. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it?

Behind the magic: Explore The Archies shooting locations in Ooty

The film was shot in Ooty, with the beloved hill station playing the role of ‘Riverdale’, the mythical town where the Archies gang navigates life, school, romance, and squabbles. The Archies shooting locations have been kept pretty hush-hush, but if the trailer is anything to go by, here are a few best places in Ooty where The Archies was likely filmed.

Nilgiri Mountain Railways

The Nilgiri Mountain Railways, affectionately known as the ‘Toy Train’, offers one of the most scenic train rides in the country. Traversing hills, forests, bridges and tunnels, the train and its surroundings are featured in the movie for sure. The entire 46-km train journey is one of the slowest you will ever experience. After all, you’ll only get on the train to enjoy the splendid scenery, and that is done as slowly as possible. Here’s an interesting tidbit: it is one of the only three railways in India recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ooty Lake

The Ooty Lake, a quintessential part of the hill station, is likely a filming location for the picnic scenes in The Archies. The lake is surrounded by Eucalyptus trees adding to the serenity of the place. With lots of sunny/shady spots to sit and marvel at the beauty of this man-made lake constructed in 1824, you can also enjoy a boat ride on the lake, with rowing and paddle boating being the most popular options.

Botanical Gardens

The Government Botanical Gardens of Ooty are an ideal location for a film shoot. With its riot of colourful seasonal flowers, aesthetic standalone green pods, and a vast collection of tropical and subtropical plants, this location is truly multi-faceted. Notably, movies such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, and Deewana, among others, have also been shot here. The Botanical Gardens of Ooty are home to rare flora, including a paperbark tree and the monkey puzzle tree. It also houses a fossilised tree trunk that is approximately 20 million years old.

Rose Garden

One of the largest rose gardens in India, the Government Rose Garden in Ooty provides a perfect and romantic setting for a movie. Home to more than 2000 varieties of roses, flower enthusiasts will find rare and exotic varieties, from miniature roses, hybrid tea roses, and black roses to fluorescent green ones, and from Floribunda rose bushes to huge Ramblers. The garden offers a tranquil environment with tunnels covered with roses, manicured lawns, comfortable benches, pergolas, and fountains, creating a cherishable experience for visitors.

Tea estates

Could a movie shot in Ooty omit the ubiquitous tea estates? Probably not. All of Ooty is nestled comfortably amidst lush, fragrant tea estates, giving it the appearance of resting on a lush green carpet against the backdrop of the Nilgiris. The scenes featuring Khushi Kapoor’s character “Betty” cycling through the greenery were likely shot across multiple tea estates, making them an integral part of The Archies’ shooting locations. When you visit some of these estates, be sure to partake in guided tours that not only take you through the tea gardens but also tell you about the tea-making process. Some tea estates even sell their own brands of various tea leaves, including speciality blends.

Doddabetta Peak

Doddabetta Peak, the highest vantage point in the Nilgiris, offers panoramic views of the surrounding peaks and rolling hills. The winding roads leading here traverse scenic hillsides, unique biodiversity, grassy meadows and lush forests. And if you are into trekking, this is the perfect opportunity for you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Ooty. The site also has an observatory with two telescopes, allowing you to enjoy glimpses of the distant mountains.

How To Reach Ooty

By air: The Coimbatore Airport is approximately 85 km away.

By train: The Mettupalayam Railway Station is approximately 40 km away.

Best Time to Visit Ooty

While Ooty is blessed with pleasant weather almost throughout the year, the period from March to June is considered the best time to visit this hill town.

