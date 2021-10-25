Travellers from India and 5 other nations will be able to Singapore; conditions apply

Singapore has recently announced relaxations for those international passengers who have been in India and five other nations within 14 days of their arrival in the country. We break it down for you.

On Saturday, the Singapore government announced travel restrictions for travellers from India, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, allowing passengers to enter its borders even if they’ve been in these countries in the 14 days before their arrival, reports The Indian Express. This news comes as a welcome change for those wanting to visit the island-state, which has had some of the strictest restrictions in place ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a release, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said that it has reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these six countries, and “all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter and transit through Singapore.” These rules come into effect on October 26, 23:59 hours, the release added. While travel restrictions have eased, passengers from these five nations will be subjected to Category IV border measures, which are the strictest in Singapore, reports Mint.

Category IV restrictions involve a which involve a 10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility, reports Economic Times. According to The Indian Express, Category IV restrictions forbid those who aren’t Singapore citizens or permanent residents, or those travelling under the Death and Critical Illness Emergency Visits Lane, from entering. Thus, even those who have had all prior approvals are not allowed entry if they don’t fall within these categories. What’s more, the eligible travellers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test not more than 48 hours before their departure and go through another test upon their arrival in Singapore before they head to the mandatory 10-day quarantine (stay-home notice).

This story first appeared in Travel+Leisure India.