Sonakshi Sinha goes glam in Maldives for Lifestyle Asia India’s April Cover

Lifestyle Asia India’s April cover star Sonakshi Sinha adds some glitter and glamour to Maldives

Life became a bit more mundane than usual in the last two years of the pandemic as the world came to a halt. Empty streets and passports without any new stamps, the lockdown dampened the globetrotter’s soul. But gradually, doors opened, and the world was ready to satiate the pent-up wanderlust. The beaches and the mountains echoed with joy as travel commenced. A place that became tantamount to heaven for travellers was Maldives as celebrities and travel enthusiasts flocked in big numbers for a calming getaway.

We took the opportunity to explore the beautiful landscape with one of the most avid travellers in the movie business. An artiste by nature, creator by soul and traveller by heart, Sonakshi Sinha played the perfect cover star for us this month. The deep blue waters, the shimmering warm sun and the beautiful Grand Park Kodhipparu made for a delicious panoply in every single frame.

Sonakshi, who never misses a chance to hop on a plane and explore a new city shares an unconditional love for Maldives. This time she travelled to the island with the crew on Go First Airways and it was a smooth ride to say the least.

