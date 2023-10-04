Soneva’s Maldives masterpiece: Soneva Secret 2024 awaits

The ‘Soneva Secret’ is out and it’s been 30 years in the making. Soneva, the world-leading sustainable resort operator, has revealed the launch of their Soneva Secret resort which is located in Haa Dhaalu, the Maldives’ most remote atoll. Guests looking to experience the world-famous Soneva hospitality at Soneva Secret can expect to check in from January 10, 2024, onwards.

What is the Soneva Secret?

The first Soneva Secret resort is all set to open in the Maldives’ remote Haa Dhaalu Atoll with an exceptional level of intuitive, personalised service and the rarest experiences in exquisite natural locations. It features 14 beach and overwater villas, including lagoon Crusoe Villas, accessible only by boat, and the Castaway, the Maldives’ first floating villa. Each is designed in perfect harmony with the untouched natural setting, with direct access to the white sand beach or sparkling lagoon. As well as vast master suites, including a roof that slides to reveal star-strewn skies, every villa also features adjoining bedrooms, offering ample space for families or additional guests.

As with all Soneva properties, guests can expect a dedicated Barefoot Guardian and Barefoot Assistant for every villa. One can look forward to a completely curated personalised stay with one-of-a-kind experiences for every guest.

What awaits you there?

Soneva Secret houses 14 private chefs – one for each villa – who will guide you on a gastronomic journey, safe in the comfort and privacy of your villa or amongst the beauty of the island’s most beloved spots.

But that’s not all – gourmands can also choose to dine at Out of This World, a castaway dining tower, observatory and wine cellar in the lagoon, reachable by zipline; a toes-in-the-sand firepit dining experience at So Primitive; and The Living Room, the island hub and casual dining and lounge venue, which is also home to a library, boutique and Soneva’s renowned ice cream, chocolate and cheese and charcuterie rooms.

The award-winning sustainable resort operator will ensure that you reconnect with nature and come away refreshed and ready to face the hustle and bustle of the world with renewed gusto and vigour. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, this underwater haven is home to colonies of majestic manta rays, pods of curious dolphins and gentle whale sharks, alongside shoals of colourful tropical fish.

For families, we recommend picnics on the beautiful shores, dolphin cruises during the sunset, guided snorkelling with the experienced Marine Biologist and our personal favourite – navigating the night skies with exceptionally clear views of the Milky Way with the resident Astronomer.

Excited to head there already?

Soneva Secret 2024 can be reached via a scenic 75-minute seaplane flight direct from Velana International Airport in Malé, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll, a 30-minute seaplane flight from Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll, or a leisurely full-day cruise from Soneva Fushi onboard Soneva in Aqua. Guests can also fly directly into Kulhudhuffushi Airport in the Haa Dhaalu Atoll and take a one-hour speedboat ride to the resort.