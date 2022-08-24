The best city hotels in Jaipur to bookmark for your next long weekend

2022 is the year of long weekends and short trips, it’s the year we are going to far undiscovered places but also revisiting some of our favourite local haunts. Rajasthan’s Pink City falls in the latter category. Here are our picks for the best city hotels in Jaipur that are luxe, authentic and fabulous.

The best hotels in Jaipur to bookmark for your next trip to the Pink City:

The former residence and hunting lodge of the Maharajas of Jaipur, Rambagh Palace sits on a 47-acre-plot just south of the city centre. Often known as the ‘The Jewel of Jaipur’, this exquisite property is an unparalleled combination of history and luxury. This architectural masterpiece boasts lush decorative gardens, mahogany-lined rooms with high ceilings, and interiors laced with antiques. Beyond its heritage past, the Taj property is known for its delectable cuisine and service. Dine at the Suvarna Mahal to experience local delicacies or enjoy a slice by the Steam restaurant with a restored heritage train carriage. A popular destination for weddings, the hotel offers 78 lavish rooms out of which 33 are suites making it a rather elite stay.

The best way to experience Jaipur and its kaleidoscopic culture is to stay in its very heart. The Hilton Hotel Jaipur allows you to do so with the added advantage of excellent city views. The vistas from the rooftop pool and spa are unparalleled and serve as a sanctuary in the bustling city. Jaipur’s charms are as varied as they are vibrant and the Hilton manages to capture this essence even within its contemporary decor. The rooms are fairly spacious, and comfortable and in-room service is unparalleled. Whether you’re looking for local delicacies or contemporary Indian cuisine, a stopover at their restaurant Chaandi is a must-do. Followed by artisanal cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at their lounge bar, Krystal (that’s a popular spot for tourists and locals alike). The perfect place to experience the city and its culture, the Hilton Hotel Jaipur definitely is a worthy choice on our list of the best hotels in Jaipur.

The architecture at ITC Rajputana is a mix of contemporary and heritage, designed like a Rajasthani haveli the hotel is a delightful stop on your Jaipur roadmap. Don’t let the red brick exterior disguise the elegance and opulence inside. Apart from offering a royal stay, it’s home to their signature Kaya Kalp spa for a fragrant, calming experince. Taste the robust flavours of the North-West Frontier Province at Peshawri, enjoy a light snack and a brew at the al fresco poolside lounge, Jharokha or catch up with friends at their bar Sheesh Mahal (which is inspired by the Palace of Mirrors in Amer Fort).

Located in Jaipur’s upcoming business and commercial district, The Lalit Jaipur is a modern luxury hotel situated between the airport and the city’s cultural attractions. With over 200 rooms, large banqueting spaces and some of the brand’s choicest restaurants, it’s a popular option for local and destination weddings. There is the all-day dining restaurant 24/7, Baluchi for Indian fare, the Le Petit Café for sweets and savouries and The Circle Bar for your end-of-the-day cocktails.

On the fringes of the city, you will find yourself experiencing modern magnificence as you drive into the Trident, one of the best city hotels in Jaipur. Offering stunning views of Mansagar Lake and Jal Mahal, the hotel’s 132 rooms and suites are done up in an uncomplicated contemporary manner. A great resort for families with their interactive kid’s area, a lavish pool and restaurants that serve local delicacies, pan Indian and International cuisines. It’s a short drive from Jaipur’s bustling bazaars and is your recluse within the city.

