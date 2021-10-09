Bookmark our curation of the best spas in the world to visit when travel opens up

If you thought 2020 was tiring for our bones, 2021 has left them exhausted. Which is why, our number one priority in a post-pandemic world is to get spa treatments that will undo the damage and rejuvenate our body. If our dreams had wings, we would be flying first thing to these luxurious destinations that can definitely be classified as some of the best spas in the world.

Daunted by the idea of getting a massage or immersing yourself in a wellness treatment in a post-pandemic world, many of these world-class spa facilities are following strict protocols to ensure things can return to normal. Practices like thermal screening, UV disinfection, designated private areas are all commonplace to ensure you return but without a worry in your mind. Last year has been difficult both mentally and physically, which is why the idea of complete relaxation and rejuvenation is bound to be on priority in the years to come. Saving you from the hassle of finding the ultimate wellness destination is our list of the best spas in the world.

One of the most established institutions when it comes to luxury spas in the world, the Chiva-Som spa in Hua Hin has recently undergone a refurbishment to maintain its elegance. The Chiva-Som was founded by Thailand’s deputy prime minister and has become a relaxation refuge for movie stars, royals and politicians over the past 25 years. The wellness menu here merges Western scientific concepts with Ayurvedic and Chinese knowledge and is delivered with a personalised touch.

It should come as no surprise that the home of Ayurveda is also home to one of the most frequented and universally loved spas in the world. The façade at Ananda in the Himalayas might be that of an erstwhile palace but inside a luxurious marriage of old-world charm and modern elegance. Indulge in Ayurvedic treatments designed as per the Ayurvedic Vata, pitta and Kapha system at the marble-lined spa or discover inner peace with their yoga programmes.

Forgo the busy isles of Santorini and Mykonos and head to the Peloponnese peninsula for an immersive experience at the Euphoria Retreat. Find your calm in the cobbled courtyards of this modern mansion with a four-storey spa and views of the pine-covered Parnonas mountains. A swim-through infinity pool, rooftop yoga studio, a humongous hammam and an indoor hydrotherapy pool are just some of the exciting elements here. But the mainstay definitely is the immersive massages and the metabolic plans that are bound to lead you on to the path of long-term wellness.

Missed the boat on taking a luxe holiday to the Maldives last year? Then book yourself a spa holiday at this Four Seasons Resort located on Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve with a pristine white beach and vibrant marine life. Spa treatments here can be enjoyed in the privacy of your overwater glass-floored villa or in one of the outdoor garden pavilions. Chakra cleansing massages and yoga therapy courses are the mainstay here. Spa treatments, consultations, and food are all based on Ayurvedic principles to ensure your complete mental and physical well-being.

The picturesque village of Clarens is home to one of the most expensive and luxurious spas in the world, Clinique La Prairie. Overlooking Lake Geneva, the medical centre specialises in cellular therapy, weight-loss programmes and cosmetic surgeries with over 50 doctors on board and luxurious recovery suites that have served royalty and Hollywood well over the decades.

The shores of the Mediterranean Sea is home to this medical facility that aggressively tackles issues like weight loss, sleep recovery, quitting tobacco and stress management. Applauded by WHO, the programmes at SHA are based on Eastern and Western principles and designed for preserving an optimum state of health. While the retreat is designed for long-stay residents, their lightweight yoga and massage menus are extremely well designed and tempting.

Home to a large number of rejuvenating spas, Bali is truly the ultimate destination for relaxation. Find solace in nature at COMO Shambhala near Ubud, this holistic wellness retreat offers everything from outdoor activities like mountain biking, hiking and rafting to mental destressing programmes. Balinese massages, Ayurvedic treatments and detox programmes ensure you return home reborn.

The south-eastern part of Italy isn’t simply known for its olive oil production but also as the home to Borgo Egnazia, one of the most unique wellness retreats in the world. Created to resemble an ancient village or borgo, the castle-like hotel has two private beaches, sweeping views of the Adriatic Sea, a Michelin-star restaurant and an award-winning spa. The Vair ‘spiritual’ spa aims to add light, energy and beauty to your life with ancient Puglian rituals.

From a small inn for miners to an eco-wellness retreat, Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt in the awe-inspiring Wilder Kaiser mountain range is favoured by recluses and families alike. Over 100 hectares of farmland ensure that all meat, fish, milk products and breads are produced in house and are in sync with the other organic practices adopted by the hotel. From a natural swimming lake, rock pool with a waterfall, 5 sauna spaces, a giant water slide and a water world for kids, water is definitely the main element here. The spa menu is designed for couples, kids, teens and pregnant women to ensure relaxation for all ages.

Designed by German architect Christoph Ingenhoven is this modern Bavarian marvel with a wood and glass facade juxtaposed against manicured lawns. Located on the foothills of the Alps with an abundance of iodine-sulphur springs, Lanserhof Tegernsee is a futuristic medi-spa and diagnostic centre. The state-of-the-art structure also incorporates the same treatment to wellness with programmes designed using innovative scientific principles.