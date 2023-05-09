The Imperial: India’s most luxurious hotel that blends legacy and modernity

It is often said that a visit to India is incomplete without seeing the Taj Mahal and staying at The Imperial. While this statement may sound bold, any doubts are quickly dispelled once you step into this legendary hotel in New Delhi.

The grand history of The Imperial, New Delhi

Opened to the public in 1936, The Imperial is one of India’s most luxurious hotels, with service and architecture reminiscent of a 19th-century Indian Palace. With marble colonnades, verdant gardens, Italian marble floors, polished Burma teak, Persian hand-knotted carpets, antique chandeliers, and rosewood furniture, The Imperial hosted our May 2023 cover shoot with fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

What drew me to The Imperial was its rich history and sleek international appeal. Inaugurated by Lord Willingdon in 1936 and fondly known as the Grand Dame of the East, The hotel’s architecture has subtle traces of Victorian, Art Deco and Lutyen styles. The Imperial is an oasis in the heart of the nation’s capital, a stone’s throw from Queensway and esteemed government offices and perfectly blends legacy and modernity, replete with modern-day comforts for today’s business and leisure travellers.

For international travellers, The Imperial’s proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, just 30 minutes away, makes it a great option. History enthusiasts will appreciate that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and Lord Mountbatten met at The Imperial to discuss the Partition of India.

Since its inception, The Imperial has been listed among the famous ‘Four Maidens of the East,’ alongside The Strand Hotel in Rangoon, Raffles Hotel in Singapore, and The Great Eastern & Oriental in Kolkata. Since its establishment, The Imperial has been renowned for hosting the most significant social events in the city, welcoming royalty and dignitaries from India and abroad, acclaimed silver-screen celebrities from around the world, and numerous discerning guests. Oh, to be a fly on the walls of The Imperial!

State-of-the-art dining and stay

The Imperial contains a priceless collection of over 5000 original artworks from the 17th and 18th centuries, making it a hotel with the largest private collection of Indo-European Art in the world. It has a wide range of rooms and suites, but none stands out like The Imperial Suite. Spread out over 2461 sq. feet, this ultra-luxurious and grand suite, straight out of a princely estate, is a charming illustration of stateliness and luxury.

The suite features a verandah lounge spanning 675 sq. feet, gorgeous marble bath fixtures, steam, sauna and Jacuzzi facilities, a double vanity counter equipped with a dressing room, a walk-in closet, a dining area with an elegant mahogany table, a Butler pantry, antique furniture with rare and fine artworks, and hand-knotted Persian rugs.

The Imperial hosts eight restaurants/bars, including the 1911 Bar, The Hardinge Bar, Patiala Peg, The Atrium, The Imperial Patisserie, San Gimignano, The Spice Route, and more. Amidst all this talk about quiet luxury, one understands how luxury in India is anything but quiet. The Hardinge Bar is a prime example of Indian luxury, with Montana leather in lush green, mahogany chairs, and walls adorned with artwork from every era. The 1911 Restaurant, with its understated elegance, is perfect for brunch or light bites and is an exceptional all-day-dining Indo-style brasserie.

Wellness at The Imperial

The Imperial, like any noteworthy hotel, boasts a state-of-the-art spa called The Imperial Spa. This wellness oasis incorporates the traditional principles of Ayurveda to assist guests in achieving a harmonious balance of body, mind, and spirit. With diverse bespoke essential oils, including Nargis, Oudh, Mandarin, and Black Pepper, carefully prepared with botanical herbs to suit every skin type, guests are invited on a luxurious spa journey customized exclusively for their pleasure. The Imperial Spa is a quintessentially sublime temple of well-being.

In conclusion, The Imperial is more than just a hotel. It’s a journey through time, a glimpse into India’s rich cultural heritage, and a celebration of elegant and understated luxury. From the moment you enter the lobby, you’re transported to a different era, where marble colonnades, hand-knotted Persian carpets, and antique chandeliers are the norm. All in all, a visit to India is incomplete without experiencing the timeless luxury of The Imperial.

Its rich history, sleek international appeal, and commitment to wellness make it a must-visit destination for discerning travellers. So, come and discover the magic of The Imperial – we promise it’ll be an experience you’ll never forget.