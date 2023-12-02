The most unforgettable winter experiences in Dubai

Dubai is a city known for its promise of all things luxe. A paradise of glitter and glamour that has quickly become a raging hotspot for tourism, owing to the myriad of unforgettable experiences it offers. In the cooler months, the metropolis transforms into a winter wonderland like none other.

Synonymous with luxury and opulence, it offers a taste of the high life through all seasons. Winters in Dubai see no exception, from high-octane sailing competitions to the art of glamping, the winter haven curates a memorable experience for all who visit.

Lifestyle Asia India delves into some of the most enchanting winter activities the city’s rich winter canvas has to offer.

Top Winter Experiences in Dubai

Whether you seek high-adrenaline adventures, cultural refinement, or the tranquil gift of nature; Dubai’s diverse offerings promise to leave an indelible mark on all visitors. Feel the essence of luxury with these winter experiences in Dubai.

Dubai Sail Grand Prix

The 2023 edition of SailGP’s Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on December 9 and 10 is set to raise the heat at Mina Rashid. The championship gathers the world’s finest athletes to go head-to-head for an exhilarating race, curating the perfect spectacle for sailing enthusiasts and visitors for a high-energy F50 catamaran battle on the sea. Onlookers have the option of bringing their boats or making a reservation at one of the waterfront grandstands for a grand viewing experience.

Polo Play in Dubai

The Arabian aristocratic roots of Dubai stemming from equestrian history, come alive during the polo season, from October to April at the prestigious Desert Palm Resort. Polo, refered to as the sport of Kings, is a classic pastime in Dubai. And viewing these matches featuring skilled players, is a guest favourite. The world-class polo facilities at the Desert Palm Resort have made it the epicentre of polo in the UAE and the perfect place to experience the regal affair. Kick your feet up and spend a day watching the thrilling competition while you bask in the warm Dubai sunlight.

Luxury Desert Glamping

An experience that exudes Dubai luxury like none other. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature amidst the desert dunes while you enjoy luxury at your fingertips. Renowned resorts like Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa and Al Maha, a luxury collection desert resort and spa leave no stone unturned in their hospitality on the sands. Providing delectable amenities and an opulent stay in the desert, this glamping experience is a must for the winter season.

Hatta Caravan Park

Nestled in the Hajar Mountains, Hatta Caravan Park offers the ideal experience of Dubai’s natural landscapes. With static luxury caravans for rent, explore the outdoors along with the bespoke comfort provided by the well-done interiors of these caravans. Glamping with the urban aesthetics of a caravan in the heart of nature, an experience curated for those seeking a blend of comfort and the natural splendour of Dubai at the Hatta Caravan Park.

Krasota

Embark on a sensory journey at Krasota, a culinary immersive theatre, that transcends traditional dining with a marriage of haute cuisine, artistic expression, and visual storytelling. Walking the fine line between reality and artistic curation, treat your senses to the ultimate gastronomic experience at Krasota. Tasteful dishes and visuals you can’t take your eyes off of, combined into a meal in the immersive artistry of the renowned restaurant.

Ossiano Dubai

Ossiano Dubai offers a progressive fine dining adventure inspired by the ocean and seas. The Michelin-star awardee boasts a world of culinary excellence in an underwater setting for an otherworldly experience. The captivating aquatic views accompany the showcase of exceptional cuisine by Chef Grégoire Berger to curate a feast that transcends the ordinary. Immerse yourself in the aquatic paradise of Ossiano Dubai at Atlantis, The Palm; only in the city of gold.

Hot Air Balloon

See the winterscape of Dubai from new heights with a hot air balloon journey that whisks you 4,000 feet above the Arabian sands. The breathtaking panoramic view of the desert will etch an unforgettable memory that lingers long after you touch down. Experience this one-of-a-kind aerial adventure this season only in Dubai.

Terra Solis Dubai

Terra Solis Dubai is an oasis amidst the Arabian dunes that beckons with the promise of an unparalleled glamping adventure. The magical retreat in all its 3,71,000 square metres of glory, offers a luxurious experience in the desert with its premium dining and a grand pool. Experience comfort and opulence, surrounded by the raw beauty of the desert.

