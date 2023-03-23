The Ramgarh Bungalows will rejuvenate you with their colonial aesthetics.

Man likes to be at his best and nothing short of a Himalayan peak can extract it from him’

wrote the British mountaineer Sir Francis Younghusband. Even today, he stands right. Sit in

a car and let it climb the road to Ramgarh, Kumaon. To Neemrana’s 19th century Ramgarh

Bungalows.

Nestled among the pines and fruit orchards, The Ramgarh Bungalows is a group of 19th

Century cottages restored by Neemrana which are a therapy for tired souls and bodies,

especially when it begins to scorch. From waking up to spectacular views of the mountains

and forests with pure air to breath; everything about this ‘non hotel’ hotel is blissful. Walk

out to rural charm and bridle paths to experience the rustic appeal of the trees, fruit

orchards, all with the warmth of Indian culture.

The Ramgarh Bungalows are a therapy for tired minds and bodies.

Every room at this heritage hotel is appointed with care and attention to detail, fusing

modern convenience and comfort with colonial (19th century) aesthetics. You can enjoy a

memorable stay in the two newly perched rooms with their own captivating decor.

With the room, being crafted in the soothing tones of light green-beige colour, offering panoramic

views of the orchids is perfect for a romantic getaway. The Rose suite on the other hand, is

designed to provide the right balance between comfort and convenience for a family as it

has a double bed, a single bed and two bathrooms.

From delicious local, north Indian, Asian and continental meals and warm hospitality, you

can also relish the delicious flavours of local fruits transformed to natural Neemrana jams.

Enjoy the best of sunrises and sunsets, accompanied by snowflakes if you’re lucky enough to

be around at the right time of the year ! You will be mesmerised by the flora and fauna of

the nearby bird watching and star gazing attractions and nature walks, making it a perfect

offbeat holiday !

Revive your mind, body and soul. What more could you ask for? Bring your restored natural

balance back. The 19th century Ramgarh Bungalows by Neemrana, is the perfect holiday

destination for travellers looking to get away from it all and experience a unique blend of

tradition and modernity. With its pastoral location, amazing hospitality and a variety of

‘non-things’ to do, it is a must that you owe yourself.

For reservations –

Call : +91 124 4666 166

Email : reservations@neemranahotels.com

Visit : www.neemranahotels.com

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Neemrana Hotels on Instagram