The Travel Bus Co’s Dhwani Parikh on what makes the travel design company work

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Dhwani Parikh, Founder and CEO at The Travel Bus Co. talks about what it takes to run one of India’s premier curated travel companies.

The Travel Bus Co., a startup and passion project born during the COVID-19 pandemic may seem like something unusual – after all, when COVID-19 first hit us, we weren’t sure if we’d ever be able to leave our homes, much less travel to different locales. But Dhwani Parikh, Founder and CEO at The Travel Bus Co. with her decades-long experience in brand marketing, activations and executing digital campaigns knew that this would be a winner.

At the heart of the boutique travel design company was Parikh’s love for travel and new experiences. “There is nothing more fulfilling than spreading happiness while doing something I love. Each trip broadens my perspective and allows me to connect with people from all walks of life. The Travel Bus Co. was born out of a lifelong dream of sharing my passion for travel with the world – From crossing the Arctic Circle in Finland to reaching the Antarctic on an expedition cruise, from exploring deserts in Chile to trekking up mountains in Norway, from chasing royal tigers in Tadoba to coffee hunting in Coorg, and experiencing the most spectacular sunrise in Cappadocia or the best-ever northern lights,” she says with a smile.

But what does The Travel Bus Co. really do?

As a hyper-curated travel company, the team designs journeys across the world that are personalised to fit your likes, wishes and ideals. From bustling cities to peaceful countryside, swanky hotels to cosy boutique stays, milestone travel celebrations for private groups to solo trips, must-see destinations to once-in-a-lifetime experiences – they’ve got it all.

In crafting a bespoke itinerary, Dhwani and her team take great care to understand the unique preferences and desires of each client. They consider factors such as the client’s preferred pace of travel – whether they seek a leisurely and relaxed trip or an adventurous and exciting exploration of the destination. Dhwani’s team also takes into account any special occasions or surprises the clients may have planned for the trip.

With Dhwani’s wealth of expertise and firsthand experience of travelling to over 40 countries, they seamlessly blend the conventional travel elements with exclusive recommendations, ensuring the clients enjoy a one-of-a-kind journey. From embracing some of the world’s most extraordinary experiences to witnessing iconic landmarks, every aspect of the itinerary is thoughtfully curated to provide a flawless and comfortable travel experience for their esteemed clients.

Excerpts from our conversation with Dhwani Parikh…

Can you share a memorable travel experience that stands out in your mind, and how has it influenced your approach to curating itineraries for clients?

After having experienced the TeamLabs museum in Tokyo for the first time, I ensured to visit a digital immersive art experience in every city I’m travelling to. For me, it’s been a series of my experiences, wherein I am more aware of what I like and don’t like when I’m travelling. When planning itineraries, understanding the past travel history and personality of individuals is the single most important aspect for us. A person who has explored over 30 countries perceives the world differently from someone who hasn’t.

With so many travel destinations and experiences available, how do you ensure that each itinerary is unique and personalised for your clients?

In line with what I mentioned earlier, I think it is crucial to focus on their individual tastes and preferences. Once we uncover those, any destination can be tailored to their liking. When our clients travel to Paris, we often question whether they truly desire to go up the Eiffel Tower. Consider this: the true beauty and enjoyment lie in appreciating its magnificence from nearby gardens or rooftop bars. What one sees from the top may just appear as any other cityscape. However, for individuals who prefer a comprehensive experience, we arrange skip-the-line tickets for such popular tourist attractions to ensure they check all the boxes. A single attraction can be experienced differently which is why it’s of utmost importance to get their ‘travel personality’ right.

How do you stay updated with the latest travel trends and emerging destinations to offer your clients fresh and exciting experiences?

As a travel professional, attending trade shows worldwide to meet local suppliers and hotels from various regions is a common practice. However, this alone does not set us apart, as our competitors in the industry also partake in these events. What truly distinguishes us is our personal exploration and firsthand experiences of destinations, allowing us to plan with meticulous attention to detail. Having travelled to over 40 countries, we have learned what to avoid and what can be skipped, which is just as important as knowing what not to miss.

In our approach, we not only connect with locals and seek their recommendations but also ensure that their suggestions are tailored to suit the preferences of Indian travellers. Indian travellers have a distinct travel style, often characterised by a fast pace. This is why travel guides or blogs from non-Indian sources may not always serve as the best reference points for gauging the appropriate amount of time to spend at a particular location.

Can you tell us about a challenging situation you faced while curating an itinerary and how you managed to overcome it to ensure a successful trip for your clients?

This most definitely has to be for a family travelling for 21 days this Spring on their first-ever Euro trip. It was a couple travelling with their special needs daughter. Planning a day-to-day agenda, right from identifying the best-suited wheelchair-friendly hotels, to local experiences and going down to the details of identifying suitable wheelchair-accessible restrooms while en route on a day trip in the English countryside. We spent almost 20 plus hours on research and with patience we sought out establishments that provided not only accessible rooms but also amenities and facilities that catered to their daughter’s specific needs, ensuring she would feel comfortable and at ease throughout their vacation. We ensured that the family created a travel experience that celebrated inclusivity, adventure, and togetherness. Their journey was not just about visiting famous landmarks or trying local cuisines; it was about embracing the world with open arms and showing their daughter that her dreams were limitless. The memories they created during those 21 days would forever be etched in their and our hearts, a testament to the power of love, determination, and the joy of discovery.

The travel industry has faced significant disruptions and changes in the past few years. How has TTBC adapted and innovated to meet the evolving needs and expectations of travellers in this dynamic landscape?

As younger decision-makers gain influence, the demand for pricing transparency is expected to significantly increase. People want to know exactly what they’re paying for when they choose a hotel, and they may prefer saving money on accommodation to have a unique experience they wouldn’t have considered otherwise. As a young company with a fresh perspective, we offer a new approach to working with a travel planner.

You also cannot be a true 2023 company without having digital upgrades to your customer experience. We provide an enhanced experience through our itinerary planning app. This app serves as a centralised hub for all your travel information. It conveniently stores your documents and confirmations in one place, offers live updates on your flight status, and provides Google Maps with curated recommendations for the best food and beverages. Additionally, the app includes clickable hyperlinks to detailed information about various experiences, making it incredibly flexible for any last-minute bookings one wishes to make during the trip. This is in fact one of our most loved and appreciated features of our service.