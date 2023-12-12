Janu Tokyo: A soulful luxury experience unveiling in March 2024

Janu Hotels is introducing a new vision to the luxury hotel space as a sibling of the Aman resort chain. “Janu” translates to ‘soul’ in Sanskrit and aims to align the heart and soul. The unveiling of their inaugural property, Janu Tokyo, is scheduled for March 2024, marking the first step in their project to establish 12 premium properties worldwide, spanning cities and coastal destinations.

The flagship property will be located centrally in the heart of Tokyo’s latest high-end landmark addition- Azabudai Hills termed a modern urban village. Designed by the visionary Thomas Heatherwick, Azabudai Hills sees a space well dotted with offices, residences, educational institutions, galleries and over 150 luxury retail and dining outlets with Janu Tokyo as the only hotel property within the development. Located in Pelli Clarke & Partners designed, Residence A Tower, Janu Tokyo boasts 122 rooms and suites, eight dining venues, two boutiques and a 4,000 sqm state-of-the-art Wellness Centre.

“The arrival of Janu Tokyo signifies a pivotal moment in Aman Group’s progression – not only introducing the energetic spirit of Janu for the very first time – but also representing the evolution and enduring strength of Aman. As we unveil this new concept in one of the world’s greatest cities, my vision is for the Janu brand to trailblaze a new direction in hospitality whilst preserving, upholding and following in the illustrious footsteps of its legendary sibling Aman,” stated Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin as he reflected on the new hospitality project borne of his global real estate expertise and Aman’s 35-year legacy.

Janu Tokyo’s offerings facilitate a hospitable, soul-nourishing experience for all its patrons owing to their numerous features. The lofty gallery and reception is a redefined space of glass and textured mouldings, illuminated with a soft palpable glow. The ceiling is filled with intricate lattice woodwork and rows of woven rope arches that reinterpret the traditional Japanese Shimenawa technique.

Janu Tokyo’s 4,000 sqm Wellness Centre is another curated space that is designed to enhance individual well-being, health, fitness and the concept of connectedness. The Wellness Centre will be decked with multiple features, namely one of Tokyo’s largest gyms (340 sqm), five movement studios for group exercise including the only boxing ring located within a hotel in Tokyo. An extensive hydrotherapy and thermal area centred around a 25-metre heated lap pool along with a separate lounge pool as well as two signature private Spa Houses. The hotel introduces an entirely new spa concept to Japan, with cold and hot plunge pools, Banya and Hammam. Additionally, the Wellness Centre also features nine treatment rooms as well as a recovery studio with a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber.

With a plethora of offerings to ensure their guests’ physical well-being and health, Janu Tokyo’s Wellness Centre and its state-of-the-art facilities make for the cherry on top for a stay at the property. The services may be redeemed by those not staying in the hotel as well with the help of the Wellness Collective membership, which enables access to all its facilities, programs and the exclusive members-only lounge.

Janu Tokyo also houses a range of diverse dining spots with cuisine that spans from homely Japanese to Italian and even European. Their in-house Japanese restaurants Iigura and Sumi make available the best of both old and new for patrons, where Iigura, reinterprets the centuries-old tradition of Edomae sushi while Sumi serves a modern interpretation of the traditional sumibiyaki grill. Janu Mercato on the other hand brings a more exotic offering in the form of Italian cuisine. The all-day emporium serves dishes from three open kitchen counters that can be enjoyed in the glass-walled dining area or outdoors on the Parisian-inspired terrace, both of which overlook the neighbourhood’s green space. Adjoining is Janu Patisserie, an ode to European pastry traditions that makes for the perfect sweet delight to end a meal with.

Hu Jing also offers a journey into Cantonese cuisine for a different taste palette, featuring iconic dishes like succulent roast duck, contemporary dim sum, and exquisite seafood specialities. Enhancing the culinary offerings, Janu Grill takes centre stage with its captivating show kitchen, along with two expansive wine cellars, a stylish bar, and inviting counter-style seating. For a more relaxed experience, Janu Lounge and the Garden Terrace provide the perfect setting for afternoon tea and light snacks. Additionally, the Janu Bar stands out as an exclusive destination where discerning patrons can indulge in meticulously crafted cocktails, curated by top-tier mixologists. The list of Janu Tokyo’s food and beverage offerings reads vast, offering a taste of all kinds of flavours for all gastronomes.

From floors six to thirteen, Janu Tokyo’s rooms and suites start at 55 sqm and present timeless authentic Asian-inspired interiors married with modern European accents. The designs are based on the concepts of minimalism and symmetry, curating chic designs that focus on comfort. Most come with private balconies where guests can soak in the city skyline and Azabudai Hill’s surrounding nature. Many come with connections to the neighbouring rooms and suites to ensure ease for groups and families travelling together.

The presidential suite or The Janu Suite is the hotel’s largest room, spanning 519 sqm of premium living space. With two sprawling balconies that offer a breathtaking view of the city and a contemporary kitchen space, counter, dining table and all, the suite offers everything one may need. The separate study cum library and spacious lounge, curate the perfect luxurious accommodation reminiscent of an actual home. The suite in all its glory is one of the largest suites available in Tokyo.

The visionary hotel is a one-of-a-kind property and promises a stay like none other. Janu Tokyo redefines luxury living in the heart of Japan with its world-class design and facilities. The soulful world of Janu opens its doors come March 2024.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Janu Tokyo