Spend some leisure time at these airport lounges while you wait to board your flight

If you are a frequent flier, you know the importance of a good airport lounge. Whether you are laying over for a connecting flight or you are forced to wait because of a flight delay, airport lounges provide a restful setup for the compulsive traveller. Here, we feature some of the most popular airport lounges in India.

These airport lounges in India are perfect for some pre-flying leisure

080 Lounge, Bengaluru Airport

This newly opened lounge has become a favourite among regular Bengaluru fliers. The lounge serves both domestic and international fliers. Named after the STD code of Bengaluru, the lounge features bar counters, a small library, a movie screening space, buffet setups, and other amenities. The lounge’s interiors reflect Bengaluru’s rich culture and lush greenery. The lounge is managed by Travel Food Services. Members who are affiliated with loyalty programs, partner airlines, and patrons can access the lounge.

Adani Lounge, Mumbai Airport

Formerly known as GVK Lounge, this lounge is one of the most-loved airport lounges in India. Located in Terminal 2 of the Mumbai Airport, the lounge features premium dining and uber-luxurious surroundings. It offers an impressive collection of food and drinks. The space comes with a large seating area and a nice bar. It is reserved for passengers with specific credentials like premium tickets. The bar is located on Level 3 of Terminal 2 opposite Gates 44 and 45.

American Express Lounge, Delhi Airport

Next up on our list of airport lounges in India is the American Express lounge at New Delhi’s T3 Terminal. Amex operates airport lounges across the world and the one in New Delhi is at par with its international contemporaries. The lounge offers a-la-carte meals and remains open round the clock. The lounge is located at the atrium of Terminal 3 near gate 27 and gate 28. This lounge is comparatively more peaceful and less crowded than the other lounges at the New Delhi airport. Only domestic passengers can access the lounge.

TFS Lounge, Chennai Airport

This is the best airport lounge at Chennai Airport. It is located at the Domestic Terminal. Once you are done with the security check, take the elevator to the third floor. You’ll find the lounge across Gate 1 to 3. The lounge features basic interiors but has a nice bar towards its backside. The bathrooms are clean and power outlets are available. You can also see the gates through the windows, so you won’t be late for boarding. The lounge’s first section is for relaxing, while its next two sections offer dining facilities. Do try the filter coffee served here.

Travel Club Lounge, Kolkata Airport

This air-conditioned lounge offers non-alcoholic beverages, free WiFi, magazines, newspapers, television, and everything you’d need to spend time while waiting for your flight. The lounge can be accessed by all fliers, including those travelling in economy class. Use your lounge membership program or pre-book a one-time pass. The lounge is located at Terminal 1 of the Kolkata Airport near domestic departures at the Mezzanine level. It’s spacious and offers great internet connectivity. They accept major cards like Diners, Regalia, American Express, and Priority pass, to name a few.

The Centurion Lounge, Mumbai Airport

This plush lounge comes as a stylish sanctuary for the seasoned traveller. The lounge is located near the boarding gates at Terminal 2 Domestic Departure area across Burger King. It offers complimentary alcohol for Centurion cardholders. Also on offer here are delicious snacks, superlative meals, Wi-Fi, flight monitors, magazines, newspapers, and television sets. Power outlets are available too. There’s no fee for children under 12. The lounge is open 24 hours. To get access, you need to have an Amex Card, a boarding pass with a confirmed reservation, and government ID proof.

Plaza Premium Lounge, Hyderabad Airport

This lounge is located at International Departures on Level E of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The lounge offers a restful environment with a stunning airside view. The lounge is equipped with an all-in-one computer workstation and has great WiFi speed. This makes it an ideal choice for business travellers. You can also book a separate VIP room for 16 people. They have spa facilities too. Then there’s a wholesome food buffet, along with an impressive range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Don’t miss their freshly-baked cookies and desserts.

