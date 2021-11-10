These 8 books on travel will inspire you to plan your next vacation

Travellers are often ardent readers and movie-watchers who seek experiences in every aspect of their lives. And books inspire travel with their stories of adventure, love, loss and belonging

Check out the list of books that inspire travel, which we’ve curated for you

Eat, Pray, Love

Eat, Pray, Love takes us on author Elizabeth Gilbert’s journey of self-discovery after one of the toughest phases of her life. After a divorce, another failed relationship, and depression, she set off – all alone – to Rome, India and Bali, to rediscover pleasure, happiness, devotion, and balance – all while finding herself throughout the year. The book has also been made into a movie starring Julia Roberts, so you can take your pick.

Buy Here

The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist takes us on a journey of self-discovery through the eyes of Santiago, who goes to the Egyptian Pyramids from Spain in search of treasure. Along the way, the young shepherd ends up finding the treasure within. This one has to feature in our books that inspire travel as it will surely make you want to pick up your bags and embark on a trip to rediscover yourself!

Buy Here

Vagabonding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolf Potts (@rolfpotts)

Vagabonding: An Uncommon Guide to the Art of Long-Term World Travel is Rolf Potts’ practical guide on taking off from your normal life – as much time as you may want to and experiencing the world the way you want to. It has tips to be able to handle situations better and be on the road while guiding you into choosing your destinations and every other detail that you may need to plan your trips well.

Buy Here

The Fault In Our Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @faultinourstarsmovie

John Green’s romantic classic will surely inspire you to travel to Amsterdam. Though Gus and Hazel go there to meet the author of Hazel’s favourite book, their journey to the place and around will make you want to pick up your bags and embark on a soulful journey to Amsterdam.

Buy Here

Shantaram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Instagrammers | Meghna (@mumbai_igers)

Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts has it all – war, adventure, and searching for love and meaning. The story of an escaped convict traversing through Bombay’s (Mumbai) slums and learning stories of those who come to the Maximum City to make it big is an unusual addition to our books that inspire travel because, in an unconventional way, it’ll make you want to visit Mumbai and explore the protagonist’s emotions yourself.

Buy Here

Four Seasons In Rome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rome | Tours | History (@rometravelers)

The book is about author Anthony Doerr’s year spent in Rome, where we went shortly after the birth of his twins. his explanations of the city evoke nostalgia for those who have visited the place, and wanderlust in those wanting to travel to the Italian capital.

Buy Here

The Motor Cycle Diaries

Che Guevera’s memoirs of his trip across Latin America with his friend while he was still in medical school, and will be relatable to any young individual looking for new possibilities and adventures. The book is his travel diary that has also been converted into a movie and it is a New York Times bestseller as well.

Buy Here

Without Reservations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILAN | Travel community (@milanstravel)

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Alice Steinbach seeks the answer to who she is when not defined by peoples’ expectations of her in Without Reservations: The Travels Of An Independent Woman. In her journey through Paris, Oxford and Milan, she rediscovers herself. She finds a soulmate, learns more about the English village and befriends a young woman about to be married, who all have a role to play in her journey of self-discovery, which is why we feel this book inspires travel.

Buy Here

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.