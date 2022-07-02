This little village in Karnataka is becoming the paradigm of sustainability

If you seek prehistoric art, monuments, sublime weather and luxury all at once, Anegundi should be your dream domestic get-away. Situated near the World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka, this place has so many secrets to itself.

Anegundi (Anegondi phonetically) is believed to be the capital of the ancient empire of Vijayanagar. The name of this town comes from a Kannada word meaning ‘elephant pit’. This is because the elephants of the Vijaynagara empire came here for bathing. So if you decide to voyage through Hampi and cross the Tungabhadra River, you arrive in a wonderful location that is littered with artefacts from history and mythology. It is a location that predates Hampi. While you voyage through the picturesque imagery of the village, here are some tips to make this trip an affordable one.

Though this place contains itself in its glorious past, today this place is a semi-rural region with its strong, agrarian crafts culture and is a role model in heritage conservation and sustainable rural tourism.

Apart from its heritage, the village is home to The Kishkinda Trust (TKT). Shama Pawar, founder, TKT, and convenor, The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Anegundi Chapter told The News Minute, “In addition to promoting crafts made from banana fibre that can be found nearby, educating local women how to make crafts so they can later hire them, we are also interested in historical preservation. The thriving banana-fibre cottage sector took off with our help and generated a lot of livelihood chances.”

TKT educated women to turn the stems, which were previously dumped as agricultural waste, into sustainable products by turning them into a natural fibre. Banana plantation waste stems are joined and rolled into a rope or rubber sheet. No dyeing or colouring is done to preserve the natural appeal and make it environmentally friendly.

This village, with its woman-only industry, shows how financial and occupational aid to women helps in the socio-economic betterment of society. Old, empty homes were transformed into business incubators as part of the scheme without sacrificing their inherent beauty. Due to the creation of options for self-employment, there has been a significant improvement in the quality of life for the local population.

The beauty of Anegundi’s streets and village square, creation of parks and sculpture gardens, riverfront landscaping, ghat restoration, fencing, road improvements within panchayat boundaries, solar street lighting, and signage installation at several key sites are all included in the development process.

Programs for organic farming, performing arts education, and the marketing of adventure sports for tourists are other successful businesses that have given the people plenty of work opportunities.

All Images: Courtesy The Kishkinda Trust (TKT).