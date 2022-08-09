Plan your business trips with ease on these helpful travel apps

Planning a business trip with your hard-working team? Trust these apps to assist you and make things easier. From tracking flight delays to finding last-minute accommodations, these are the most helpful travel apps for business travellers.

Bookmark these travel apps for your next business trip

TripIT

TripIt saves you time by making itineraries for you. They will ask you to forward your booking confirmation emails and prepare an itinerary based on those. Users can access the itinerary from their phone or computer, no matter where they are. The app also offers a map to help you travel to the places in your itinerary. You can also choose the best seats on your flight using the travel app’s Seat Tracker feature.

TravelSpend

Managing your money while travelling is not easy. Allow TravelSpend to track your travel spending. The app is perfect for those who travel with groups as users can share expenses with friends and family. Built to suit the globe-trotting discerning traveller, TravelSpend is a must-have app if you want to keep track of your travel budget and save some cash. The app lets you add expenses in any currency, share and sync, split costs, and gain insights from your spending.

Flightfox

If going to a travel agent’s office is something that bores the hell out of you, trust Flightfox to make things easier for you. The travel app takes the help of travel experts, who assist users in doing their bookings. All you need to do is enter details on their app. The app will share quotes from different travel agents and booking sites. If you are happy with the quotes, you will have to pay Flightfox. In return, they promise a trip that meets your expectations.

Lola.com

This Boston-headquartered app is everything a corporate traveller needs. The app helps you manage corporate travel by setting up your travel policy and keep all your travel documents in one place. The app helps you save time on travel bookings. It also creates itineraries and receipts, making it easier for managers to keep a tap on the corporate travel budget. The travel app features flexible schedules, easy flight and hotel bookings, employee-friendly guidelines, employee loyalty points, and 24/7 support.

TravelPerk

TravelPerk is a Barcelona-based travel app that offers automated business travel management for companies. On offer on the platform is a comprehensive travel inventory of useful travel apps. The app supports travel tools like Skyscanner, Expedia, Booking.com, and AirBnb, to name a few. The app is free for users and allows them to track and manage their company’s travel data in real time. TravelPerk is also integrated with Google Calendar and Expensify.

AirBnb for Work

AirBnb for Work helps you in booking a wide range of accomodation for corporate teams. Suppose you plan a team outing. When you’ll book the property of your choice and liking, your finance team will automatically be notified. They will also get the invoice and other details later without having to bother you. Whether you are planning a business meeting or a conference, or whether you are looking for a nice office space to rent, AirBnb spaces are perfect. The platform also suggests amazing team-building activities.

FlightView Flight Tracker

If you want real-time flight information on your business trips, trust Flightview Flight Tracker. The app helps users by tracking upcoming and in-air flights across the globe. Users are alerted through push notifications. The app tells travellers about flight delays and cancellations. You coud even check a flight’s progress. All you need to do is share your itinerary confirmation emails with them and the app will fit them into your trips.

Airhelp

This one-of-its-kind travel app tells travellers about their rights. If you end up encountering a flight cancellation or delay, you can take the app’s help to check if you’d be eligible for compensation. Airhelp is reliable for those moments during your trips when things go south. They will help you when you need it the most. For instance, the app will assist your company in recouping costs.

Feature and hero image courtesy: Pexels/Artem Zhukov