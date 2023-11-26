Stars, signs and romance: Navigating love on your holiday with travel astrology

If you have always dreamt of finding your love and life partner while travelling, here are a few travel astrology signs to look for in your natal chart, considering your birth date and time.

Astocartography is a branch that specialises in relocation or travel astrology. It is believed that every place has a distinct vibration, and it influences an individual’s love life, luck and fortune. The birth chart of a person serves as a tool to decipher their future, and the lines on it can be used to predict whether they will be lucky in love or if they will venture abroad for studies or settlement.

Travel astrology and love

Travel and love share a strong connection and often go hand in hand. Popular culture has made it aspirational to fall in love with someone special or to connect with a foreigner while travelling. Though this idea seems appealing, it is difficult to sustain a holiday romance. Having said that, some people are destined to meet their life partners in the unlikeliest of circumstances or places.

In astrology, Venus, associated with love and money, plays a critical role in understanding one’s romantic life. The position of Jupiter is also important in determining if one will find love while travelling. This planet denotes adventure, thrill and personal growth. The celestial luminaries in a birth chart should not be overlooked either, as the sun is believed to bring positivity, while the moon rules the inner thoughts and emotions of a person.

Your sun sign is also important in determining whether you will find love while travelling or not. For example, the fire sign of Sagittarius is typically associated with travel and is, therefore, more likely to find love while away from home, according to travel astrology.

Travel astrology: Signs you will find love while travelling

Venus and the ninth house

The ninth house in one’s natal chart signifies travel and is crucial to understanding matters related to it. If Venus is placed in the ninth house, it is a strong indicator that you’re likely to find the love of your life while travelling or your partner may hail from a faraway land. This placement also indicates higher education, meaning you might meet someone special when studying abroad.

This placement symbolises that your partner would likely have a stable income and may work in sectors like technology, law or politics.

The seventh and the ninth house

The seventh house rules relationships, while the ninth house pertains to travel. If you want to determine whether you will have a long-term connection with the partner you are destined to meet while touring, you need to examine the aspects between these two houses. The ruling planets of both houses and the angles at which they are positioned from each other will determine the kind of relationship you are likely to have.

In astrology, there are five major aspects: conjunction, sextile, square, trine and opposition. If you find a sextile or trine aspect between the ruling planets of these two houses, it’s a positive indication of a long-term, happy partnership with the person you meet during your travels.

Venus, Jupiter and Mars

If Venus and Jupiter are placed together in the 11th and 15th houses, it means luck in the travel and love sector for the individual. Additionally, having Jupiter in the seventh house is considered auspicious for those looking for romance while travelling.

Mars, associated with sexual desire and aggression, takes on particular significance in the ninth house of the birth chart. If Mars is positioned there, it strongly suggests the likelihood of forming a romantic connection while travelling.

The moon and the sun

Individuals with their moon sign as the dreamy and meditative fish, Pisces are said to be very lucky in matters of love. It indicates that their emotional world is ruled by Neptune (the planet of dreams and desires) and Jupiter (the planet of adventure), increasing the chances of falling in love while moving around or vacationing.

Similarly, having the sun in the ninth house also indicates a high probability of the individual falling in love with someone while away from home.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are the best places to meet potential partners while travelling?

Tourist-friendly places, like London, Paris, Italy and Las Vegas, are great to meet new people.

– How can I stay safe while dating during my travels?

Using safety apps and always informing your friends and family about your whereabouts can help ensure your safety while dating on the go.

– What are the advantages of finding love while travelling?

Building a connection while travelling is great because it allows you to open up to your love interest without preconceived notions or reservations. Moreover, both partners can continue to explore new adventures by travelling together in a relationship.

– How can I make a long-distance relationship work if I meet someone while travelling?

Maintaining a successful long-distance relationship requires commitment, patience and open communication from both parties. Keeping the lines of communication open is essential.

– Are there any cultural considerations I should be aware of when dating someone from a different country while travelling?

Cultural differences can be a point of contention, but these can be resolved through managing expectations and maintaining open communication with each other.

– What if I’m not looking for a serious relationship while travelling, but still want to meet people and have fun?

It’s important to communicate your intentions clearly with your potential partner before proceeding with your plans.

– Can finding love while travelling lead to a lasting and meaningful relationship?

Yes, finding love while travelling can indeed lead to a lasting relationship, especially if it’s destined to be.