Travel bloggers Jinali and Malav on the hidden gems of Singapore

Singapore might be a popular tourist destination but there are plenty of unconventional spots to be explored in the urban oasis. Luxury travel influencers, Jinali and Malav of TravelStoriesByUs take us through these lucky finds.

The thing about hidden gems is that they soon become common knowledge. Yet, we are forever in search of lesser-travelled destinations or spots. So we turned to seasoned travellers and luxury bloggers, Jinali and Malav of TravelStoriesByUs to take us on a lesser travelled road to Singapore. On the way we discovered, Singapore’s vibrant street art, an indoor waterfall and a rainbow-hued police station. If you’re planning a trip to Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix this year, we highly recommend you check out these off-beat destinations. Here’s a glimpse of Jinali and Malav’s recent trip to Singapore.

Jinali and Malav of TravelStoriesByUs on the hidden gems of Singapore:

Explore the amazing Cloud Forest

Bask in breathtaking mountain views amid diverse vegetation and floral ornaments, and learn about rare plants and their endangered environment in Singapore’s cloud forests. The cloud forest was built about 0.8 hectares wide and the size of 1.5 regular football fields combined. Be amazed as you experience the world’s tallest indoor waterfall at 30 meters and drop through the misty, dreamy Cloud Walk and Treetop Walk.

Visit the Old Hill Street Police Station

Instantly recognisable with its 927 rainbow windows, Old Hill Street Police Station currently houses Departments of Communications and Departments of Culture and Information, Community and Youth, as well as art galleries. Constructed in 1934, it used to house living quarters for policemen and their families. Sounds amazing right?

Experience the sunset at Tanjong Beach

Tanjong Beach situated in Sentosa Beach is famous for its beautiful ocean views. The waves crashing on the shore look divine during sunset. This beach in southern Singapore is loved for its cosy nighttime vibe and couples love to have fun under the twinkling stars. You can enjoy your stay here all day or visit for a short time to explore the highlights of this place.

Visit the ArtScience Museum

If you are interested in art or science then this place is a must-visit. This is the world’s first art and science museum, which makes it a little more interesting and special. Located in Marina Bay Sands resort which is well worth your visit. It mainly hosts exhibitions for other galleries and one can enjoy a tour of the galleries. In addition to hosting exhibitions and travelling exhibitions, it also hosts regular exhibitions and has 3 of the same galleries. Built in the shape of a lotus, the upside-down structure is quite beautiful.

Eat local delicacies in Chinatown

Chinatown has bagged the tourists’ attention over the years due to its temples, museums, and most significantly, its restaurants. Chinatown food has been multiplying in terms of popularity due to its richness and variety, ranging from spicy and tangy Chinese cuisine to some smoky and saucy Seafood and barbecue. Its wide collection of stalls and happening restaurants make it a perfect place for tourists to engage in a food tour in Singapore. You cannot miss the Boba Tea and the seasonal fruits there.

Visit the vibrant Haji Lane

Haji Lane attracts many tourists from all around the world. The area has become a tourist attraction for those who want to see something more than just skyscrapers in Singapore. What makes Haji Lane unique is the street art surrounding this neighbourhood. Many tourists come here in search of the perfect Instagram photo or just to escape the super-busy areas of Singapore.

