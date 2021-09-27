16 travel essentials you want to pack for your post-COVID fall vacation

Seasonal change is a great time to transform your look and plan a vacation. As winter dovetails summer, we conform to layers and bright colours. And so, if you’re planning a vacation soon, these travel essentials must be on your must-have list. From fashion to functional — we’ve covered every angle.
Once you’ve finalised your vacation type (staycation, bleisure, workation, family outing), opt for a suitable suitcase. Calvin Klein’s silver-toned solid hard-sided water-resistant medium trolley bag, secured with a TSA lock, is a smart pick for travelling. One handle on the top and one on the side — it has a trolley with a retractable handle on the top and four 360-degree rotatable skate wheels. This luggage comes with a three-year warranty against manufacturing defects.
Pick a versatile, lightweight, and adequately large duffel bag to hold all your travel essentials. Louis Vuitton’s beloved Keepall 55 Bandoulière now comes in new iconic black and grey Monogram Eclipse canvas. Light, supple and always ready for immediate departure, the bag lives up to its name. Those adept at the art of packing can easily fit a week’s wardrobe into the generously sized (and cabin-friendly) Keepall 55. It’s a timeless must-have.
Start by collecting all of your important documents in a travel document organiser. This Fossil travel organiser holds a passport, ID, credit cards, a boarding pass, and more. Bringing all your important documents to one place will help ensure clarity in times of a rushed departure.
This cropped utility jacket in blue from JayWalking can be worn all year round depending on how you style it. The jacket is lightweight and comes with front zip and two pockets. An easy throw that’s perfect for outdoor activities such as trekking and hiking.
A sweater that awakens your senses with innovative, high-quality knits and fits perfectly is surely a travel must-have. This soufflé yarn mock neck sweater from Uniqlo is a soft and airy knit that is trendy yet cosy for travel.
A double-breasted blazer is definitely an integral piece for the fall collection. Zara’s long sleeve blazer with a lapel collar featuring pronounced shoulders, front flap pockets and double-breasted metal button fastening at the front is an elegant pick.
Kanika Goyal featuring camel colour pants in leather base with side slits. What’s interesting about this chic pant is the slits on the sides which adds character to even the simplest of fits.
Take your outfit of the day an extra mile with these biker boots. It features a black PU material with a lace-up fastening and buckle design. Team with your favourite pieces to add some serious edge. This edgy design from Prettylittlething is sure to earn you compliments.
A spacious utility pouch from Karl Lagerfeld in neon pink screams style for every kind of traveller. The zippered accessory promises the security of your essentials with a touch of modern style. And its practical storage option can be carried solo or inside your personal carry-on bag for easy access.
A Designer Stash Pouch is perfect to fit in your masks, sanitisers, medicines, et cetera. This pouch from Daily Objects is a durable vegan leather pouch, handcrafted by in-house Indian artisans.
This mask from Adidas is essential nowadays and perfect for double masking with the N95 Mediweave mask. It is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. You can easily wash and dry for daily use. The flexible material and stretch bands around the ears provide coverage, comfort, and ease of use. It comes in a pack of 3.
The N95 Mediweave mask is premium quality and supports breathability. It has high efficiency in filtering out particles and is dust-proof, non-toxic, non-irritating, soft and comfortable characteristics. It is perfect for double masking with the Adidas mask and comes in a pack of 5.
Refined and durable in Italian leather, the new Walker Satchel from Tory Burch is perfect for travel, work, and other outings. Highly functional and versatile, it has pockets for everything, including a laptop. What’s convenient about this tote is that you can carry it by the crossbody strap or top handles.
Make sure all your tech accessories are placed neatly in one space. Add to cart the Daily Objects Tech Kit Organiser, a compact kit for all your tech essentials that can easily accommodate your carry-on bag for easy travels.
MINISO’s U-shaped Pillow with hood design is a cute travel pillow that perfectly fits your body curve, memory foam is the perfect combination of softness and firmness for perfect head and neck support.
Shut the world and doze off with this cool hand-embroidered eye mask from propshop24. It is made from soft cotton for you to rest your eyes while travelling.
All images: Courtesy brands; Hero and featured images: Courtesy Shutterstock