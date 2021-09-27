Home > Travel > 16 travel essentials you want to pack for your post-COVID fall vacation
16 travel essentials you want to pack for your post-COVID fall vacation
27 Sep 2021 03:36 PM

Anushka Narula
Seasonal change is a great time to transform your look and plan a vacation. As winter dovetails summer, we conform to layers and bright colours. And so, if you’re planning a vacation soon, these travel essentials must be on your must-have list. From fashion to functional — we’ve covered every angle.

1
Calvin Klein Luggage

Once you’ve finalised your vacation type (staycation, bleisure, workation, family outing), opt for a suitable suitcase. Calvin Klein’s silver-toned solid hard-sided water-resistant medium trolley bag, secured with a TSA lock, is a smart pick for travelling. One handle on the top and one on the side — it has a trolley with a retractable handle on the top and four 360-degree rotatable skate wheels. This luggage comes with a three-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Price:
Rs 34,000
Buy Here
2
Louis Vuitton Duffle Bag

Pick a versatile, lightweight, and adequately large duffel bag to hold all your travel essentials. Louis Vuitton’s beloved Keepall 55 Bandoulière now comes in new iconic black and grey Monogram Eclipse canvas. Light, supple and always ready for immediate departure, the bag lives up to its name. Those adept at the art of packing can easily fit a week’s wardrobe into the generously sized (and cabin-friendly) Keepall 55. It’s a timeless must-have.

Price:
Approx. Rs 1,55,500
Buy Here
3
Fossil Travel Organiser

Start by collecting all of your important documents in a travel document organiser. This Fossil travel organiser holds a passport, ID, credit cards, a boarding pass, and more. Bringing all your important documents to one place will help ensure clarity in times of a rushed departure.

Price:
Rs 3,995
Buy Here
4
JayWalking Utility Jacket

This cropped utility jacket in blue from JayWalking can be worn all year round depending on how you style it. The jacket is lightweight and comes with front zip and two pockets. An easy throw that’s perfect for outdoor activities such as trekking and hiking.

Price:
Rs 14,500
Buy Here
5
Uniqlo Mock Neck Sweater

A sweater that awakens your senses with innovative, high-quality knits and fits perfectly is surely a travel must-have. This soufflé yarn mock neck sweater from Uniqlo is a soft and airy knit that is trendy yet cosy for travel.

Price:
Rs 2,490
Buy Here
6
Zara Textured Blazer

A double-breasted blazer is definitely an integral piece for the fall collection. Zara’s long sleeve blazer with a lapel collar featuring pronounced shoulders, front flap pockets and double-breasted metal button fastening at the front is an elegant pick.

Price:
Rs 5,590
Buy Here
7
Kanika Goyal Leather Pants

Kanika Goyal featuring camel colour pants in leather base with side slits. What’s interesting about this chic pant is the slits on the sides which adds character to even the simplest of fits.

Price:
Rs 9,000
Buy Here
8
Prettylittlething Trendy Boots

Take your outfit of the day an extra mile with these biker boots. It features a black PU material with a lace-up fastening and buckle design. Team with your favourite pieces to add some serious edge. This edgy design from Prettylittlething is sure to earn you compliments.

Price:
Approx. Rs 4,600
Buy Here
9
Karl Lagerfeld Toiletries Kit

A spacious utility pouch from Karl Lagerfeld in neon pink screams style for every kind of traveller. The zippered accessory promises the security of your essentials with a touch of modern style. And its practical storage option can be carried solo or inside your personal carry-on bag for easy access.

Price:
Rs 19,500
Buy Here
10
Daily Objects Travel Health Kit

A Designer Stash Pouch is perfect to fit in your masks, sanitisers, medicines, et cetera. This pouch from Daily Objects is a durable vegan leather pouch, handcrafted by in-house Indian artisans.

Price:
Rs 1,499
Buy Here
11
Adidas Mask

This mask from Adidas is essential nowadays and perfect for double masking with the N95 Mediweave mask. It is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. You can easily wash and dry for daily use. The flexible material and stretch bands around the ears provide coverage, comfort, and ease of use. It comes in a pack of 3.

Price:
Rs 999
Buy Here
12
N95 Mediweave Mask

The N95 Mediweave mask is premium quality and supports breathability. It has high efficiency in filtering out particles and is dust-proof, non-toxic, non-irritating, soft and comfortable characteristics. It is perfect for double masking with the Adidas mask and comes in a pack of 5.

Price:
Rs 230
Buy Here
13
Tory Burch Personal Carry-on

Refined and durable in Italian leather, the new Walker Satchel from Tory Burch is perfect for travel, work, and other outings. Highly functional and versatile, it has pockets for everything, including a laptop. What’s convenient about this tote is that you can carry it by the crossbody strap or top handles.

Price:
Approx. Rs 31,700
Buy Here
14
Daily Objects Tech Kit Organiser

Make sure all your tech accessories are placed neatly in one space. Add to cart the Daily Objects Tech Kit Organiser, a compact kit for all your tech essentials that can easily accommodate your carry-on bag for easy travels.

Price:
Rs 3,499
Buy Here
15
Miniso Travel Pillow

MINISO’s U-shaped Pillow with hood design is a cute travel pillow that perfectly fits your body curve, memory foam is the perfect combination of softness and firmness for perfect head and neck support.

Price:
Rs 690
Buy Here
16
Propshop24 Eye Sleeping Mask

Shut the world and doze off with this cool hand-embroidered eye mask from propshop24. It is made from soft cotton for you to rest your eyes while travelling.

All images: Courtesy brands; Hero and featured images: Courtesy Shutterstock

Price:
Rs 350
Buy Here
Anushka Narula
Anushka Narula likes to write about fashion, culture, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

