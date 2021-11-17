5 Spotify India playlists to listen to if you’re in the mood to travel

There’s something really special about listening to music. Browsing through the symphonic streets of Spotify, we came across Playlister, a company that puts together playlists for specific brands. What they also do, however, is set playlists for very particular vibes — think, poolside afternoons or shopping sprees.
Here, we’ve put together a few of our favourite travel-themed Spotify India playlists that are sure to satisfy just a little of your impending wanderlust.
Beach club in Bali? Dinner in Paris? Napping in a rainforest? These Spotify India playlists have got you covered.
Beach Bar Blissed Out Afternoon
The vibe: A breeze in your hair and the scent of suncream
Set the scene: A tie-dye bikini or a linen shirt
Sip this: A piscine cocktail
Munch this: A prosecco popsicle
Tropical Time Out
The vibe: An exotic flower in your hair and an occasional rain shower. Also butterflies.
Set the scene: Light white cotton curtains flowing in the wind
Sip this: Coconut water
Munch this: Sliced pineapple
Vintage Mornings
The vibe: Paris in early summer
Set the scene: A fresh perfume
Sip this: Coffee on a small outdoor table
Munch this: Dark chocolate
LDN Jazz
The vibe: Afternoons with a good book
Set the scene: Make it a little cold, like London
Sip this: Black tea with milk and sugar
Munch this: Anything with strawberry jam
Summer Loving
The vibe: Jumping in the pool
Set the scene: Take a nap on an inflatable pool float
Sip this: Anything with a cocktail umbrella
Munch this: Jelly gummies (soaked in vodka if you’re that kind of person)
Like what you hear? Follow our very own Lifestyle Asia Spotify account for even more.
Featured and Hero Image: Courtesy Klevin Li/Unsplash
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.