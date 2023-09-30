Travel with LSA: How to spend a day exploring Paris

Welcome to Paris, the city where history, art, and romance converge in a symphony of elegance and charm. Paris, with its iconic landmarks, cobblestone streets, and world-class cuisine, beckons travellers from around the globe. A day in Paris is like a fleeting dance with a muse, promising a glimpse into the heart of French culture.

Paris: A love affair with art, history, and culinary delights:

Paris is more than just a city that has for years been romanticised by different art forms. It stands true to all written and visual descriptions but one you step into the City of Lights, you are taken in by an emotion that can only be experienced first hand. There is romance in the air, there is beauty in every nook and corner and there truly is love all around. Love for art, love for life and love for culture.

Musée Fragonard: Elevate your senses

Begin your day at the Fragonard Museum, an intimate space nestled in the heart of Paris. Named after the esteemed 18th-century French painter, Jean-Honoré Fragonard, this museum offers a unique journey through the evolution of fragrance in France and its profound influence on the world. As you explore the rustic interiors, a guided tour unfolds the history of fragrance, showcased through rare perfume bottles that span centuries. The highlight is a hands-on experience at the perfume workshop, where you can craft your own aromatic concoction inspired by Fragonard’s timeless creations.

Fondation Louis Vuitton: Bring contemporary art to the forefront

Continue your artistic odyssey at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, a contemporary art museum and cultural centre designed by the visionary architect Frank Gehry. This opulent structure, adorned with glass sails, hosts thoughtfully curated exhibitions. During my visit, I was fortunate to witness a special showcase of Andy Warhol’s artwork, a collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat. The seamless narration of the artist’s story through specific years and collaborations is a testament to the foundation’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

La Coupole: Meal for the Soul

After you have soaked in a significant amount of art and culture in Paris, it is time for only the most important thing on a trip. Food. You can satiate your senses at La Coupole, an emblem of Montparnasse’s rich history. With an authentic French cuisine that captures the essence of grand Parisian brasseries, the chef’s offerings are a culinary delight. From scrumptious Parmesan ravioli to a delightful risotto, each dish is an ode to gastronomic excellence. The portion sizes are generous, perfect for sharing, and the addition of a Bordeaux enhances the dining experience. Though I did not get a chance to try it, a highlight on the menu at La Coupole is the famous Indian lamb curry, a cherished recipe since the very beginning in 1927, adding a touch of home to the traditional Parisian brasserie experience.

Printemps: A Shopper’s Dream

With a fully belly and heart, your next stop should be something more relaxing yet exciting. So we recommend heading to Printemps for a touch of luxury and global trends. It is a famous department store on Boulevard Haussmann. Offering a curated selection of luxury and designer brands across fashion, beauty, and home goods, Printemps is a shopper’s haven.

Consider indulging in a personal shopping experience, where a stylist curates a personalised lineup just for you in a private viewing room. This allows your personal shopper to get to know your style, interests and preferences way in advance and they then curate a wardrobe of outfits, shows, accessories and more for you.

This is a perfect spot if you want to shop in Paris, while not walking around the city looking for stores all around. It’s a seamless way to stay abreast of global trends without leaving the elegance of the store.

Madame Brasserie: Save the best for last

As the sun begins to set, save the grand finale for Madame Brasserie, a culinary haven with an unparalleled view of Paris. Located within the iconic Eiffel Tower, this exquisite dining spot offers a panoramic vista that stretches from the Seine to the vibrant Place du Trocadéro and the charming Bois de Boulogne Forest. Ensure your day ends on a sublime note by reserving a window table to immerse yourself in the captivating scenery. It’s not just a meal; it’s an experience that culminates in the finest view of the City of Lights, an exquisite canvas beneath the evening sky.

In the heart of Paris, a day unfolds, weaving through fragrant corridors, contemporary art realms, authentic brasseries, luxury havens, and culminating in an exquisite dining experience with unparalleled views. From Fragonard’s olfactory journey to Madame Brasserie’s panoramic spectacle, this day was an ode to Parisian allure at its finest.