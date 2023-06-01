Travel with LSA: Rakul Preet Singh lets us in on her travel diaries

Since Bollywood divas and their travel diaries have always been a constant source of inspiration so here we have the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh unveiling a few of her travel secrets in an exclusive chat with us. Summer months rightly spell out a wardrobe cleanse, refreshing crushers, increasing visits to the ice cream parlours and most importantly a travel escape to beat the heat. Speaking of travel, how many of have already packed your bags and planned your itineraries? Well, if you have then that makes the two of us! I’m sure most of you out there have a bucket list to check on, but our travel plans are also inspired by the who’s who of B-town, right? The celebrity clan leaves no stone unturned in serving some major travel goals, courtesy of the exotic locations that turn their vacay modes on. Having said that, in order to have a deeper insight into B-town’s vacation guide, here we have Rakul Preet Singh unveiling some of her travel secrets. Her father’s profession as an Army Officer took her places and made her accustomed to life on the go. We caught up with this adventurer, as she played muse to designer Gopi Vaid for the runway. In the exclusive chat with us, the actress shares a few of her travel secrets with us post the show.

In conversation with Rakul Preet Singh

Places that make you feel liberated or free when you visit them…

I’ve got some relationship with the water, I think every time I’m in a beach place it helps me connect with the universe.

A movie character you would take a road trip with…

Wonder woman

Must have songs on your travel playlist…

I’m not that picky, I think I just go by the mood. I love indie mix kind of music though or just lounge music.

A place or city on your bucket list…

I just did my bucket list, I just went to Finland so Australia.

Things you will always have handy during a trip…

A lot of things! To begin with, of course, my phone to take all the pictures and my big bag which would have like a hundred necessities from your lip balms to food to eat wherever you’re travelling to and chargers and things like that.

Your favourite travel buddy…

There are many!



Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Rakulpreet/IG