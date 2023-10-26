Journeying through the zodiac: What your sun sign says about your travel preferences

Travel astrology, or Astrocartography, is a practice in which experts analyse travel-related predictions for individuals based on their custom-made birth chart. Just as astrology influences various aspects of life, such as finances, careers, relationships, family, and personal traits, it also plays a role in shaping a person’s approach to travel. Here is a basic insight into the types of travellers as per the sun sign.

Primarily, the 7th, 8th, 9th or 12th houses of the birth chart are examined by experts to determine an individual’s inclination for travel and its impact on their overall life, as well as the kind of traveller they are likely to be. But, for those seeking a general understanding of their or a loved one’s behaviour while travelling, the zodiac sign is a good place to start.

Sun signs that have a major influence on Mercury and Jupiter are considered to favour travel. On the other hand, zodiac signs that are more rooted in their homes and do not appreciate taking long journeys for business and pleasure include Cancer, Virgo and, to some extent, Capricorn. Let’s delve into why some signs have a stronger wanderlust than others.

Types of travellers as per sun sign

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Aries, the first sign on the zodiac wheel, is symbolised by the ram and ruled by the planet Mars. Their defining traits are drive, ambition and spontaneity. They are a lot of fun while travelling and you will have a great time with them if you are okay with getting on with their impulsive plans. Aries travellers love to explore the food and are quite adventurous when it comes to checking out new places. Not averse to spending money to get a quality experience, they often try to pack in a lot of experiences into a short time, which can be a bit overwhelming.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Taurus, an earth sign symbolised by a celestial bull, is ruled by the planet of love and money, Venus. These travellers are lovers of luxury and extravagant experiences. Not very high on sightseeing or trying adventurous activities, they are laid-back travellers. After working very hard, Taurus travellers believe they have earned the right to blow some steam off at Michelin-star restaurants, spas and casinos.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Flirty, free-wheeling and very lively, Gemini is an air sign symbolised by the twins. This zodiac stands for duality in astrology, craving to be everywhere all at once. They are also known as the social butterflies of the zodiac and make friends easily. They are high on intelligence and always buzzing with a million ideas at once. They are active travellers as per the sun sign and want to check out everything their chosen destination has to offer. They often race against time to make it to all the activities they have signed up for. Their joie-de-vivre and infectious energy often make them ideal partners to travel with, only if you are okay with their myriad plans on a trip.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Cancer, ruled by the moon, is a sign that is somewhat homebound. Their intense emotional connection to loved ones and family prevents them from travelling for extended periods. They are also the type of travellers who cannot take off solo and always like to be surrounded by their loved ones. When on a trip, they like to chill in their hotel and are not big on touring extensively. They enjoy the calm and peace above everything else and are likely to visit non-touristy, obscure places to unwind.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This fire sign, symbolised by a lion and ruled by the sun, is a beacon of positivity and optimism, much like a ray of sunshine in the garb of humans. They like to explore all the luxurious experiences a destination has to offer and don’t mind treating their loved ones the same. This is the reason they are paired the best with Taureans, who love to chase a similar pursuit. Leos are also all about sharing their travel experiences on social media because they not only like the attention but also thrive on social validation.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Virgo, ruled by the planet Mercury, which stands for communication, travel and technology in astrology, are cautious travellers and slow communicators. They tend to internalise their thoughts and are avid planners. Before embarking on a journey, a typical Virgo would make extensive lists and pre-book everything. They hate spontaneity and change in plans. They love to adhere to a pre-decided routine and are sticklers for punctuality. This sign, symbolised, by the virgin or the maiden, is a perfectionist and has trouble letting their hair down even on a vacation.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Librans have a natural penchant for arts of any and every kind and make their vacation a culturally rich experience. This Venusian sign will most probably shop until it drops and check out all the museums and art corners their chosen destination has to offer. Symbolised by the weighing scale, Libra loves travelling and turns every trip into an experience of a lifetime.

Scorpio (23 October– 21 November)

Scorpio is an inherently unconventional sign. This intense water sign, symbolised by the planet of darkness, death, destruction and transition, may not be natural travellers but when they do, they are sure to follow the lesser-taken path. They are the type of travellers who like to check out unusual destinations, and offbeat activities, avoiding the touristy things in favour of a more authentic experience.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Sagittarius, ruled by the planet of adventure, Jupiter, was born to travel, both literally and figuratively. Their biggest pet peeve is stagnation, and they are always excited to pack their bags and leave. Sagittarians are the type of travellers who often throw caution to the wind and take up daring expeditions. It is very hard to match up to their energy and hyperactivity while travelling. Only fellow fire signs Aries and Sagittarius can be worthy contenders to embark on a quest with this sign symbolised by an archer.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Ruled by the planet of rules and regulations, Saturn, Capricorn is symbolised by a celestial sea goat and is always bound by their responsibilities to work and family. They are among the more serious and mature signs, making it difficult to convince them to take a vacation. Capricorns like to plan everything, and much like the fastidious Virgo, despise any kind of last-minute disruptions to their routine, even while travelling. Exploring something that is not in their itinerary does not come naturally to them and they are better left alone to explore a destination at their own pace and according to their plans.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

This intelligent air sign is motivated by a higher purpose in life. They are the good samaritan type of travellers as per the sun sign. Aquarians like giving back to the community and appreciate connecting with people at large while travelling. They are also big on seeking meaningful experiences and vacationing is not just about fun and games for them.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Pisceans are the water babies of the zodiac and possess a peaceful and meditative temperament. Their ideal retreat involves tranquil and nature-centric locations. For those born under this sign, ruled by the planet of dreams and fantasies, Neptune, a spiritual retreat or meditation camp would be a perfect destination.

Shop The Best Travel Experiences Here

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Andrei Tanase/Pexels

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Aries individuals are known for their adventurous spirit. What are some ideal travel destinations for them?

Perfect destinations for Arians to explore would be lively places buzzing with activity like Paris, Los Angeles, Las Vegas or New Zealand.

-How can Aries travellers stay organized and avoid impulsive decisions during their trips?

Aries travellers can plan their trips and pre-book their stay and tickets as this would give them a chance to adhere to their routine and avoid last-minute impulsive decisions.

-What are some luxury travel destinations that Taurus individuals might enjoy?

Taureans are indulgent travellers as per sun sign analysis. Taureans might enjoy the romantic and luxurious Paris and Rome or someplace quaint yet posh like Gstaad in Switzerland.

-How can Taurus travellers ensure they stick to a budget while still enjoying their trip?

Not getting carried away and fighting an impulse to shop till they drop might be challenging for the luxury-loving Taureans but budgeting for the trip beforehand might solve this problem.

-Geminis love to explore and meet new people. What are some destinations where they can socialize and have diverse experiences?

Tokyo, Barcelona or New York City are ideal destinations for the Gemini to absorb some culture and socialise.

-What can Geminis do to prevent boredom during long trips?

Travelling with ideal and compatible partners and signing up for different travel activities will ensure that the twins are never bored on their trips.

-What are some travel tips for Cancer individuals who may experience homesickness?

Planning shorter vacations and travelling with family and friends will ease the Cancerian soul.

-Where can Cancer travellers find serene and peaceful destinations to relax?

Cancerians should check out some family retreats in the Bahamas, Caribbean islands or Maldives.

(Hero and featured image credit: Andrei Tanase/Pexels)