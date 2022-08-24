TravelWithLSA: Indulge in luxury and adventure at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Over the last few years, Indians have taken ‘love thy neighbor’ a bit too seriously and have put Maldives on the top of every list of vacation destinations. The serene island life has surely agreed with the residents of the subcontinent and with any chance to take a few relaxing days away from the hectic lives, we fly down in convenience to Maldives for a getaway.

The Art of Letting Go at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives:

If you’re planning a trip to the islands in the coming few months, LSA has a must-visit recommendation for you. Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is the answer to your wanderlust. A rendezvous with luxury, calm and the nature, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is a delight for any traveller looking for a relaxing yet adventurous getaway.

Located on North Malé Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breath-taking overwater villas and spacious

two-bedroom villas. The resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquility featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian the island, local traditions, and crafts.

At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, home is an elegant, down-to-earth overwater villa reaching out to the shimmering lagoon just steps away from your spacious patio and private pool. A perfect mix of comfort and luxury, your day will start and end on a calming note by the waters in their beautifully designed villas.

Once you’ve settled in, the resort offers several activities to indulge the adventurer in you. A snorkeller’s paradise, honeymooners’ dream, and families’ adventure Grand Park Kodhipparu has something for everyone. Your morning appointments will be with the dolphins, frequent eagle rays and resident turtles. Once the sun starts setting the resort transforms into something magical with pergolas set, the near-empty beaches dimly lit, and the stars sweeping the entire sky canvas to welcome you to your own private island. A symphony with nature, your experience at the resort is bound to leave you mesmerized by the beauty and serenity of the island life.

Grand Park Kodhipparu believes in ‘the art of letting go’ when you step onto the island. Keeping true to their philosophy, they consistently make it easier to relax, every step of the way. Right from the time you step out of your plane, to the minute you walk on the warm white sand of the island, Grand Park Kodhipparu makes every minute more relaxing than the other with their hospitality and warmth.

A dedicated lifestyle host will take you to your villa the moment you step onto the resort. There are no clocks, schedules, or to-do lists, only an experiential journey into a vacation that helps you let go. Simply ample space for unscripted, unrestrictive, and limitless experience. The island itself is completely natural, an epicurean alliance of nature and Maldives’ intricate authenticities. Since arriving, visiting the reefs will become a ritual, seemingly because from the foot of your bed all it takes is a stroll and then a swim of fewer than two minutes. You’ll have your very own carnival of rip-roaring colours, a de-facto underwater symphony of reef sharks, eagle rays, turtles, parrot fish and all eccentric species singing their songs and dancing with you.

Back on the sand, a table will be set up for you in a private corner right next to Edge – the stunning all-day dining restaurant. The chef practices an open-door policy, which instant enhances your culinary experience at the resort. The dining concept rotates between the elegant fine-dining restaurant Firedoor and a lively seaside pool bar staying true to its name Breeze with live entertainment.

The sprawling wooden decks of the overwater spa are fit for a glittery mid-ocean wellbeing check. It allows you to indulge in chocolate sans the guilt. Your treatment begins with a delectable cacao exfoliation followed by sinful choco butter full body massage, a replenishing choco body wrap and a moment to slip into a rich choco milk bath.

Once you are aligned and at peace, the marine sports centre is made to tickle the adventurous side of you during vacations. Dreams and bucket lists can all be springboards for your tailored adventure. The resident certified divers know the ocean like the back of their palm, and they will help you get up and close to the gentle underwater biospheres and the secret water gardens. If the state-of-the-art Pedalos, the Ceclo e-catamarans, water-bikes and jet boards are more your game then there couldn’t be a better resort than Grand Park Kodhipparu to entertain your water sports whims.

By the end of your first day at the resort, we are sure you will come closer to letting go, as promised by the resort. Your experience at Grand Park Kodhupparu Maldives, right from dusk to dawn is intricately curated to make your vacation as calming and serene as it’s meant to be.