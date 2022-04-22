Bachelorette party coming up? Check out these 6 unique destinations

Looking for unique bachelorette party destinations for you and your girlfriends? Here’s a quick list of them.

Wedding festivities sure mark the advent of fun times in one’s life, but how about celebrating your freedom one last time with your tribe at a unique bachelorette party destination? Apart from a big fat wedding, a bachelorette party is a perfect excuse to party like no one’s watching you. Bachelorette parties call for a dozen memories worth lasting a lifetime, so if you wish to spend a few nights escaping reality well then you might want to have a look at these ‘not so mainstream’ destinations.

So, if you’ve got a BFF tying the knot anytime soon then it’s high time you choose a ravishing destination for the bachelorette party. Taking the high route and dissing the streets of London, beaches of Bali and the tricky nights of Vegas, listed below are a few unique bachelorette party destinations to add to your bucket list.

Unique Bachelorette Party Destinations

Tallinn, Estonia

Gear up stags, as this party capital of Europe, is waiting for you to experience an unforgettable bachelorette party. Perfect for a grand send-off for the groom or the bride, Tallinn sure should be your ideal choice if you wish to spend some adventurous mornings and blurry nights. From the Viru Tänav street, gothic style suave bars to the Vana Tallinn brew, it has stag written all over it. So, pack your bags as it’s time to explore the quirky capital of Europe.

Mykonos, Greece

The temperature sure seems rising as we have one of the hottest of the Greek Islands for our next stop-Mykonos. If you’ve been looking for a ‘breaking the internet’ kind of pre-wedding getaway well then this is it! This historic Greek Island is well versed in giving you the best of both worlds, from vibrant nightlife to scenic beaches and sunsets. Especially for all the girl tribes out there, the boho-chic aura of the placemarks its worth and popularity. Moreso, The Nammos restaurant by Sea, Kaabi’s Tip, Astra, and Negrita contribute as some of the ‘must-visit’ places in Mykonos.

The Andaman Islands, India

While spotting some of the unique destinations for bachelorette parties how can one not take a peep into their own roots, right? From white sandy beaches, scenic views, turquoise waters and to top it all, a tranquil nightlife, the Andaman Islands sure seems like a one-stop-shop for your bachelorette parties. From ‘party animals’ to ‘water babies’ the island’s got something for everyone. Water sports at Havelock Islands and the groovy beachfront parties will definitely lure you into a wild celebration before the reality kicks back.

Providence, Rhode Island

Well, this destination might not be on top of anyone’s mind, but that’s what makes it one of a kind. If you wish to live your teenage years for one last time well then Providence sure takes you through a nostalgic ride for your bachelorette celebration. Plenty of cheap drinks, wild nightlife, and numerous waterfront bars sound like a starter pack for a grand send-off for the groom or the bride. So, to conclude Providence sure offers inspiration for your bachelorette getaway.

Dublin, Ireland

Well, if your tribe is a hoarder of heritage and cultural spots then Dublin sure should top your list of unique bachelorette party destinations. Dublin, on Ireland’s east coast, guarantees a completely different scenery and an experience to reminisce. So, if you guys and girls aim at pub crawling and wish to have no track of time well then Dublin’s waiting for you with open arms. The Guinness Storehouse and the Old Jameson Distillery should be your go-to stops while you’re on a wild night’s spree.

Hvar, Croatia

Hvar deserves a special mention while one surfs some of the most unique bachelorette party destinations. With the unforgettable historical Venetian Palaces to the hippiest pubs at its core, Hvar will make you go from a ‘cultural thief’ to ‘where’s the party at?’ within seconds. So, if you choose Hvar as your bachelorette destination, then be sure to visit the scenic Paklina Islands and the Carpe Diem cafe to quench your thirst for a wild night of freedom.

So, find your match above, and pack your bags for the wildest nights of your life #OneLastTime